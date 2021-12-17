ISL 2021-22, CFC vs OFC Preview: Chennaiyin, Odisha aim to steady ship after setbacks

Goa, December 17: Chennaiyin FC, Odisha FC will look to steady ship after recent setbacks when they clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Saturday (December 18).
Chennaiyin saw their unbeaten record broken in the last game against Mumbai City, while Odisha FC suffered a 0-4 thumping at the hands of Jamshedpur FC in their most recent outing in ISL.
The Bozidar Bandovic-coached side are fifth in the points table with eight points from five games and a win on Saturday can take them to third place. Odisha, meanwhile, are placed one rung above Chennaiyin at fourth position.
Chennaiyin, the side with the best defensive record in the league so far have struggled to find the back of the net and that is something Bandovic has to work on. Chennaiyin are creating a lot of shots but are facing struggles to put them in the back of the net.
Odisha FC, on the other hand, have been efficient in maximizing the little they create. The presence of players like Aridai Cabrera, Javi Hernandez who possess good shooting technique helps them.
Slavko Damjanovic has emerged as the defensive leader in Chennaiyin's defensive setup under new coach Bandovic. The 29-year-old defender uses his 1.89m frame to his best advantage in aerial situations.
The likes of Igor Angulo, Bartholomew Ogbeche and Roy Krishna found it difficult to come up against Damjanovic in a duel as the Serbian's strength and defensive ability allowed him to contain them.
"We have created a lot of chances in the last two games. It is now only a matter of time we will score our goal. But, we also have to look at our defence," said Bandovic.
"We need the balance. On the attacking front, I believe we will be more effective going forward. My belief in the players has only doubled. Our aim is clear, to win three points in each game."
With three wins from five, it has been a dream start to the season for Odisha after finishing rock-bottom last term. But a heavy defeat at the hands of Jamshedpur FC have laid bare their defensive woes.
The Kalinga Warriors conceded 44 goals in 20 Hero ISL games in 20-21 season finishing with the worst defensive record in Hero ISL.
They have improved marginally under new coach Kiko Ramirez, but as seen against Jamshedpur, they still find it hard to cope against good attacking sides with their defence not holding their fort too well.
"After the defeat last time, the only thing I will tell my players is we have a new opportunity to get a win and change the scheme of things," Ramirez said.
"Of course, we have to introspect on where we went wrong. We need to rectify those and implement that on the field."
For Odisha, Aridai has grown into an important player despite not starting in Odisha's opening two games.
Aridai has scored three times already and his impressive performances in the first two games made him a guaranteed starter, and he has started all the club's last three games.
Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Match Details
Venue: Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa
Date: December 18, Saturday
Kick off time: 7:30 PM IST
Live Telecast: Star Sports Network - Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD
Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar VIP
Source: ISL Media