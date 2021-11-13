Football
ISL 2021-22, East Bengal Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Strength, Weakness, Predictions

By
East Bengal will take on Jamshedpur FC in opener. Credit: East Bengal
Bengaluru, Nov. 13: After failing to make a mark in their debut season in the Indian Super League, East Bengal will look to turn their fortunes around in the upcoming edition of the ISL under new Spanish coach Jose Manuel Diaz.

The Kolkata giants who registered a dismal ninth place finish in the 11-team competition, will get their campaign underway on November 21 against Jamshedpur FC. In the build up to the season, which kicks off with ATK Mohun Bagan taking on Kerala Blasters on November 19, East Bengal have had a good run registering wins in all the pre-season friendlies so far. Under new coach, EB have won three matches against Vasco, Salgoacar and Gokulam Kerala FC.

One of the giants of Indian football, East Bengal have last brought home a trophy was in the Federation Cup campaign in 2012 and their maiden ISL season was a forgettable one as they registered just three wins from 20 games. With Diaz taking over the reigns from Robbie Fowler and a string of new additions, East Bengal will look to start afresh when the new season gets underway.

Arindam Bhattacharya will captain SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League season which begins in Goa. The 32-year-old custodian joined the red and gold brigade from ATKMB after helping the Mariners reach the final last season where they lost to Mumbai City FC.

The 32-year-old custodian kept 10 clean sheets and made 59 saves, adding to his reputation as one of the finest shot-stoppers in Indian football.

Ahead of the new ISL season, myKhel takes a look at the SWOT, squad, key players and fixtures of East Bengal:

EB Strength:

The Kolkata side has been boosted by the addition of ISL Golden glove winner Arindam Bhattacharya in goal this season. Bhattacharya jumped shipped from arch rivals ATK Mohun Bagan. With the experienced Arindam manning the post the defence will be a big improvement for EB.

Furthermore, with Raju Gaikwad extending his stay and the India international Adil Khan in the ranks, the backling will be strengthened. Australian centre-back Tomislav Mrcela will marshal the troops at the back.

East Bengal have also bolstered their midfield, signing up Amarjit Singh Kiyam, who will be aptly supported by Jakichand Singh, Md Rafiue and Bikash Jairu. The attack will be led by Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu, with Balwant Singh and Antonio Perosevic lending support.

EB Weakness:

Though they have Arindam between the sticks, the backline will be one of the key areas of weakness for the Kolkata side, with most of the work falling on the shoulders of the foreign recruitments. While EB did add the experienced Adil Khan to their ranks, with a hoarde of new comers, coach Diaz will have his task cut out.

Furthermore, with a new coach at the helm and a mix of experienced and youth players, Diaz will have to quickly find his best playing XI.

East Bengal Squad:

Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen

Defenders: Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh

Midfielders: Jackichand Singh, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Darren Sidoel, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Loken Metei

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Antonio Perosevic, Subha Ghosh

Head Coach: Jose Manuel Diaz

EB Key Players:

The players who will be crucial for the Kolkata side will be Arindam Bhattacharya, Adil Khan, Darren Sidoel, Tomislav Mrcela and Amir Dervisevic

EB 2021-22 Fixtures till round 10

November 21: East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM IST

November 27: East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30 PM IST

November 30: Odisha FC vs East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST

December 3: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST

December 7: East Bengal vs Goa - 7:30 PM IST

December 12: East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters - 7:30 PM IST

December 17: NorthEast United vs East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST

December 23: Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST

January 4: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST

January 7: East Bengal vs Mumbai City - 7:30 PM IST

EB Season Prediction

Being one of the heavyweights of Indian football, the club carries a lot of expectations. The side has the assembled a squad with enough talent to make it a strong team. If Diaz can quickly work out the kinks and find his best playing XI, the club can surely better their dismal finish last season and finish in the top half of the table.

