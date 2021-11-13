ISL 2021-22, East Bengal Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Strength, Weakness, Predictions

EB Strength:
The Kolkata side has been boosted by the addition of ISL Golden glove winner Arindam Bhattacharya in goal this season. Bhattacharya jumped shipped from arch rivals ATK Mohun Bagan. With the experienced Arindam manning the post the defence will be a big improvement for EB.
Furthermore, with Raju Gaikwad extending his stay and the India international Adil Khan in the ranks, the backling will be strengthened. Australian centre-back Tomislav Mrcela will marshal the troops at the back.
East Bengal have also bolstered their midfield, signing up Amarjit Singh Kiyam, who will be aptly supported by Jakichand Singh, Md Rafiue and Bikash Jairu. The attack will be led by Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu, with Balwant Singh and Antonio Perosevic lending support.
EB Weakness:
Though they have Arindam between the sticks, the backline will be one of the key areas of weakness for the Kolkata side, with most of the work falling on the shoulders of the foreign recruitments. While EB did add the experienced Adil Khan to their ranks, with a hoarde of new comers, coach Diaz will have his task cut out.
Furthermore, with a new coach at the helm and a mix of experienced and youth players, Diaz will have to quickly find his best playing XI.
East Bengal Squad:
Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen
Defenders: Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh
Midfielders: Jackichand Singh, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Darren Sidoel, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Loken Metei
Forwards: Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Antonio Perosevic, Subha Ghosh
Head Coach: Jose Manuel Diaz
EB Key Players:
The players who will be crucial for the Kolkata side will be Arindam Bhattacharya, Adil Khan, Darren Sidoel, Tomislav Mrcela and Amir Dervisevic
EB 2021-22 Fixtures till round 10
November 21: East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM IST
November 27: East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30 PM IST
November 30: Odisha FC vs East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST
December 3: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST
December 7: East Bengal vs Goa - 7:30 PM IST
December 12: East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters - 7:30 PM IST
December 17: NorthEast United vs East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST
December 23: Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST
January 4: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST
January 7: East Bengal vs Mumbai City - 7:30 PM IST
EB Season Prediction
Being one of the heavyweights of Indian football, the club carries a lot of expectations. The side has the assembled a squad with enough talent to make it a strong team. If Diaz can quickly work out the kinks and find his best playing XI, the club can surely better their dismal finish last season and finish in the top half of the table.