ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal wants to shed underdog tag in Kolkata derby against ATK Mohun Bagan

Bengaluru, November 26: Though the most eagerly-awaited fixture in Indian football has now become more or less predictable, SC East Bengal coach Jose Manuel Diaz does not like the underdog tag and wants his team to go all guns blazing against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL) tie.
The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan rivalry is one of the oldest in Indian football history and the latest in the series will be enacted in Match 9 of ISL 2021-22 season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Saturday (November 27).
The match kicks off at 7.30pm IST and will be shown live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels.
In the past, the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata used to witness a sea of humanity for the often close-and-fiercely fought derbies between the two sides.
But much water has flown down Hooghly since Mohun Bagan and ISL outfit ATK merged to form the ATK-Mohun Bagan.
The club won the ISL in 2019-20 season, which was the first they played under the new umbrella.
They finished as runner-up to Mumbai City FC in the last season.
While ATK-Mohun Bagan have witnessed the zenith, SC East Bengal have seen the nadir as they have been struggling to stay afloat in the top tier of Indian football.
The once-mightt Kolkata giants, who had finished ninth last year out of 11 teams, roped in Spaniard Diaz for the 2021-22 season and they started their campaign with a draw against Jamshedpur FC.
And as the big game looms, Diaz wants his team to shed the undedog tag and fire on all cylinders against their neighbours and old rivals.
"We think it's unnecessary to have the underdog tag. We create our own strong points. ATKMB performed well in the last season, but we're prepared to take them on," Diaz said in the pre-match press conference.
SC East Bengal have a better line-up this time with ISL Golden Glove winner Arindam Bhattacharya in goal this season, having jumped ship from ATK Mohun Bagan.
The likes of India international Adil Khan will strengthen the backline with Raju Gaikwad adding experience after extending his stay.
"This match is particularly important because it's a historic derby and we know the importance of derby matches. This is the second official match and we're not looking for any excuses. We'll try to do our best. We know that ATKMB is a good team, have a good coach but we'll give everything," Diaz added.
ATK Mohun Bagan have two of the best foreign recruits in Roy Krishna and Hugo Boumous, but Diaz said his team is not worried about it as football is more a team game.
"For me, the entire squad is a good squad because one or two players can't win you a match, the whole squad wins you a match."
Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu, a three-time Norwegian first division league winner with Molde FK, will lead the attacking line for SC East Bengal while Croatia forward Antonio Perosevic will be there to support along with Balwant Singh.
After being held by Jamshepur in the opening match, Diaz has wants his wards to raise their game.
"We must have a strong structure and need to learn from our mistakes. Having a solid structure, we can improve our level during the match, looking for the weak points against ATK Mohun Bagan."