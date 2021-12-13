ISL 2021-22: FC Goa's Jorge Ortiz charged with violent conduct; served with show cause notice

Bengaluru, December 13: The Disciplinary Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has charged FC Goa forward Jorge Ortiz with 'violent conduct' for 'pushing an opponent when the ball was not in play' in Match 26 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season against Bengaluru FC held at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on December 11.
The Gaurs edged the Blues 2-1 in the match that saw two red cards and eight yellow cards.
Ashique Kuruniyan (16' OG) scored his second own goal of the season, sending the Gaurs in an early lead before Cleiton Silva (45') pegged them back with a sublime free-kick.
Later, Devendra Murgaonkar (70') helped his team regain the lead and scored the winner after going down to 10-men.
Accoriding to an ISL Media release, Ortiz was reported of committing an offence by violating Article 48.1.2 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code.
ISL 2021-22; FC Goa pile further misery on Bengaluru FC
The AIFF Disciplinary Committee has given time till December 15 for Ortiz and his club to submit a reply.
After being sent off by the AIFF-appointed referee against BFC, the Spaniard will serve his automatic one-match suspension in FC Goa's next assignment against Hyderabad FC on December 18.
Juan Ferrando in awe of the spirit and character of FC Goa
In the 55th minute of the match, Ortiz received a red card for pushing BFC midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam after getting hit with a tackle from behind.
Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan physiotherapist Luis Alfonso Redondo Martinez, who was shown the red card in Match 25 of ISL 2021-22 season at the Pandit Jawaharlal Behru Stadium in Fatoda against Chennaiyin FC has also been charged with a similar offence.
ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin hold ATK Mohun Bagan to remain unbeaten
The AIFF Disciplinary Committee has accused him of 'violent conduct - pushing using excessive force.'
The Committee has also provided him with a similar deadline to issue a defence in writing for his actions.
The match had ended in a 1-1 draw with Liston Colaco's 18th-minute strike neing cancelled out by Vladimir Koman (45') right before half-time.
CFC next take on champions Mumbai City FC at the same venue on Wednesday (December 15) while the Kolkata giants lock horns with former champions Bengaluru FC at the Bambolim Athletic Stadium, a day later.