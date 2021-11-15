Football
ISL 2021-22 FC Goa Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Strength, Weakness, Predictions

Juan Ferrando
Juan Ferrando will be in charge of the Gaurs for the second season running.

Bengaluru, November 15: It has always been a case of so near yet so far for FC Goa when it comes to the Indian Super League (ISL).

They have close come twice to winning the ISL crown, only to falter at the summit clash.

Could they be lucky the third time?

After leading the Gaurs to the semis last season, Juan Ferrando, who will be in charge for the second season running, will be hoping to help Goa clinch their maiden ISL crown this season.

The Gaurs had created history two seasons ago by becoming the first Indian club to make it to the group stage of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League.

Though their campaign ended in the group stage, the Gaurs impressed in the Asia's premier competition.

Buoyed by the AFC Champions League experience, the Goans have been playing with renewed vigour and this season they sounded an early warning to their rivals by clinching the Durand Cup, where they beat sentimental favourites Mohammedan Sporting 1-0 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Skipper Edu Bedia, who netted the all-important winner in that match, will be hoping to continue from where he left off in Kolkata, as the ISL 2021-22 season kicks off on Friday (November 19).

The new ISL season will see an increase in the number of Indian players in the playing XI with each club now mandated to have a minimum of seven Indian players on the field at any point in time.

The Gaurs begin their campaign against champions Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on November 22.

Strengths

Strengths

Football runs in Goan's DNA and that itself is their biggest strength. The Goans just love football. If a Goan is asked to choose five big moments in his life, three will be associated with the beautiful game .

Their squad always has been a mix of blend and youth experience and that that has been the key to their success. The importance give to local players is something no other club can match.

Weakness

Weakness

Despite possessing plenty of talent and assembling one of the best XI on the field, big match temperament is something which they have been found wanting as they have quite often failed to finish off close matches.

However, the Gaurs, who are richer with the AFC Champions League experience have started their campaign well with the Duran Cup triumph and that should hold them in good stead during their ISL campaign.

Squad

Squad

The FC Goa squad sees three players from last season's Developmental Team being promoted to the first team -- Hrithik Tiwari, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia) and Christy Davis.

The squad features two new faces with prior ISL experience in Dylan Fox and Nongdomba Naorem joining the squad after spells with NorthEast United and Kerala Blaster respectively.

Airam Cabrera and Muhammad Nemil are set to make their bows in the ISL while Danstan Fernandes arrives from Dempo SC.

FULL SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali

Midfielders: Edu Bedia (c), Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes

Forwards: Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera

Key Players, Prediction and fixtures

Key Players, Prediction and fixtures

Jorge Ortiz and Devendra Murgaonkar are a strong force upfront while Bedia is expected to shore up the midfield.

After agonisingly coming close to winning the IS title twice, this could be Goa's season. With all the matches being played at three centres in their base, with our without fans, the Gaurs will fancy their chances this time.

Fixtures (all matches 7.30pm IST)

Nov 22: Mumbai City vs FC Goa

Nov 26: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC

Dec 4: NorthEastUnited vs FC Goa

Dec 7: SC East Bengal vs FC Goa

Dec 11: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

Dec 18: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC

Dec 24: Odisha FC vs FC Goa

Dec 29: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa

Jan 2: Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa

Jan 8: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC





Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 12:40 [IST]
