ISL 2021-22 FC Goa Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Strength, Weakness, Predictions

Strengths
Football runs in Goan's DNA and that itself is their biggest strength. The Goans just love football. If a Goan is asked to choose five big moments in his life, three will be associated with the beautiful game .
Their squad always has been a mix of blend and youth experience and that that has been the key to their success. The importance give to local players is something no other club can match.
Weakness
Despite possessing plenty of talent and assembling one of the best XI on the field, big match temperament is something which they have been found wanting as they have quite often failed to finish off close matches.
However, the Gaurs, who are richer with the AFC Champions League experience have started their campaign well with the Duran Cup triumph and that should hold them in good stead during their ISL campaign.
Squad
The FC Goa squad sees three players from last season's Developmental Team being promoted to the first team -- Hrithik Tiwari, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia) and Christy Davis.
The squad features two new faces with prior ISL experience in Dylan Fox and Nongdomba Naorem joining the squad after spells with NorthEast United and Kerala Blaster respectively.
Airam Cabrera and Muhammad Nemil are set to make their bows in the ISL while Danstan Fernandes arrives from Dempo SC.
FULL SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem
Defenders: Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali
Midfielders: Edu Bedia (c), Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes
Forwards: Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera
Key Players, Prediction and fixtures
Jorge Ortiz and Devendra Murgaonkar are a strong force upfront while Bedia is expected to shore up the midfield.
After agonisingly coming close to winning the IS title twice, this could be Goa's season. With all the matches being played at three centres in their base, with our without fans, the Gaurs will fancy their chances this time.
Fixtures (all matches 7.30pm IST)
Nov 22: Mumbai City vs FC Goa
Nov 26: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC
Dec 4: NorthEastUnited vs FC Goa
Dec 7: SC East Bengal vs FC Goa
Dec 11: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC
Dec 18: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC
Dec 24: Odisha FC vs FC Goa
Dec 29: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa
Jan 2: Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa
Jan 8: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC