ISL 2021-22: Ferrando seeks improvement from Goa

By
Juan Ferrando
Juan Ferrando has guarded the Gaurs against complacency. Image: FC Goa

Bengaluru, December 18: FC Goa's back-to-back wins against SC East Bengal and Bengaluru FC have breathed fresh air into their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season.

The six points not only have them back into the mix of the things in the ISL points table, but also has served as a shot in the arm after the Gaurs failed to muster a single point from their three opening encounters.

Spanish head coach Juan Ferrando, however, distanced himself from reading too much into their improved displays and sounded out that he would rather look at areas of improvement rather than take pleasure in the ways the team has gotten better.

Speaking to fcgoa.in ahead of the game against Hyderabad FC, the gaffer said, "Feelings are better, of course, after two victories. However, we must stay focused and keep working in the same direction. We can't be satisfied after just two wins.

"I think we still've to improve a lot. I don't want to assess whether we've been better or have done better. Obviously positive results help to see things a different way, but today as a team there's still a lot of room for improvement."

The two results have come since Ferrando signalled a change in formation with the Gaurs deploying three centre backs for the last two games. He, however, did not want to read too much into the shift.

Sporadic show

Sporadic show

"The idea of how to play is the same," remarked Ferrando. "As a coach, my job is to put players in situations where they can perform their best. And in this instance, the change was to try and place players where we think we should retain superiority in numbers."

He did, however, share his happiness with the performances of Aibanbha Dohling and Mohamed Ali, two names whose appearance in Goa colours have been sporadic. The two, however, have helped the Gaurs find some semblance of consistency in the backline.

"I'm happy with their performances. When you don't have too many opportunities, I think it's difficult to get it right," opined Ferrando. "However, the important thing is that all the players are ready when the team needs them. And in this sense everyone is doing very well."

Hyderabad test

Hyderabad test

In Hyderabad, the Gaurs will face the side they knocked out in their final league game of last season which also, by the way, sealed their own place in the final four. The Nizams are a team that Goa are yet to face a defeat against, but it would do well for them to not read much into the history of their clashes.

Hyderabad have grown stronger with each passing season with the overhaul at the beginning of the last paying dividends. A team full of young Indian players, known foreign names and a philosophy of football to fall back upon, Manolo Marquez's men have looked impressive in all their five outings and have not faced defeat in any of their last four games.

Ferrando echoed the threat ahead of his side. Speaking of his opponents on Saturday night, the Spaniard said, "Hyderabad is a very good team and has performed great so far. Last season they were one step away from playing in the play-offs.

"I think they are working to grow the team, with a good squad and good signings of foreign players."

Praise for Murgaokar

Praise for Murgaokar

Devendra Murgaokar, in the limited time afforded to him last season, had scored once in his first ISL season with the Gaurs. He began this season with a flurry, finishing as the joint top scorer in Goa's triumphant Durand Cup campaign.

He has continued to impress in the ISL. After an assist against SC East Bengal, he impressed again against Bengaluru FC. The win over the Blues was arguably Murgaokar's best showing in a Gaurs shirt - the forward ending the night with the winner and an assist to his name. The performance drew high praise from Ferrando.

"Devendra has never stopped working, whether he was in or out of the squad for matches," said Ferrando, speaking on the forward. "He has always worked to help the team and I think right now he is enjoying the result of his great and constant daily work. Every praise thrown at him is well deserved."

Weekend double-header

Weekend double-header

The mood in the Gaurs camp will be much better after their win against Bengaluru. It was a game where Ferrando's men showed real guile and found their attacking mojo back as they dominated the first half. However, they had to resort to their grit to eke out the vital three points to make it two wins on the trot. Now they will look to that feel-good factor in the hope of a third consecutive win, this time at the expense of Hyderabad.

The Goa vs Hyderabad tie at the Bambolim Athletic Stadium in Goa on Saturday (December 18) is part of the weekend double-header and hence will kick off at 9.30pm IST. All the live action will be available on Star Sports Network channels and Hotstar.

Story first published: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 11:10 [IST]
