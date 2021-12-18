ISL 2021-22: Ferrando seeks improvement from Goa

Sporadic show
"The idea of how to play is the same," remarked Ferrando. "As a coach, my job is to put players in situations where they can perform their best. And in this instance, the change was to try and place players where we think we should retain superiority in numbers."
He did, however, share his happiness with the performances of Aibanbha Dohling and Mohamed Ali, two names whose appearance in Goa colours have been sporadic. The two, however, have helped the Gaurs find some semblance of consistency in the backline.
"I'm happy with their performances. When you don't have too many opportunities, I think it's difficult to get it right," opined Ferrando. "However, the important thing is that all the players are ready when the team needs them. And in this sense everyone is doing very well."
Hyderabad test
In Hyderabad, the Gaurs will face the side they knocked out in their final league game of last season which also, by the way, sealed their own place in the final four. The Nizams are a team that Goa are yet to face a defeat against, but it would do well for them to not read much into the history of their clashes.
Hyderabad have grown stronger with each passing season with the overhaul at the beginning of the last paying dividends. A team full of young Indian players, known foreign names and a philosophy of football to fall back upon, Manolo Marquez's men have looked impressive in all their five outings and have not faced defeat in any of their last four games.
Ferrando echoed the threat ahead of his side. Speaking of his opponents on Saturday night, the Spaniard said, "Hyderabad is a very good team and has performed great so far. Last season they were one step away from playing in the play-offs.
"I think they are working to grow the team, with a good squad and good signings of foreign players."
Praise for Murgaokar
Devendra Murgaokar, in the limited time afforded to him last season, had scored once in his first ISL season with the Gaurs. He began this season with a flurry, finishing as the joint top scorer in Goa's triumphant Durand Cup campaign.
He has continued to impress in the ISL. After an assist against SC East Bengal, he impressed again against Bengaluru FC. The win over the Blues was arguably Murgaokar's best showing in a Gaurs shirt - the forward ending the night with the winner and an assist to his name. The performance drew high praise from Ferrando.
"Devendra has never stopped working, whether he was in or out of the squad for matches," said Ferrando, speaking on the forward. "He has always worked to help the team and I think right now he is enjoying the result of his great and constant daily work. Every praise thrown at him is well deserved."
Weekend double-header
The mood in the Gaurs camp will be much better after their win against Bengaluru. It was a game where Ferrando's men showed real guile and found their attacking mojo back as they dominated the first half. However, they had to resort to their grit to eke out the vital three points to make it two wins on the trot. Now they will look to that feel-good factor in the hope of a third consecutive win, this time at the expense of Hyderabad.
The Goa vs Hyderabad tie at the Bambolim Athletic Stadium in Goa on Saturday (December 18) is part of the weekend double-header and hence will kick off at 9.30pm IST. All the live action will be available on Star Sports Network channels and Hotstar.