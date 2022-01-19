ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan tie postponed

Bengaluru, January 19: The Indian Super League (ISL) has decided to postpone Match No. 66 between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan scheduled to be played on Thursday (January 20) 2022, at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, following yet another suspected case of coronavirus (COVID-19).
"Assessing the situation based on the advice of the League's medical team, Kerala Blasters FC are unable to field a team and safely prepare for and play the match," an ISL Media Release said.
Meanwhile, Match No. 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC has been rescheduled to Sunday (January 23) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. Kick-off is at 9:30 PM IST. The match was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 8.
The Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan tie is fifth match of the ISL 2021-22 to be either rescheduled or postponed.
The last two seasons of ISL have been played inside a bio-bubble with the COVID 19 pandemic throwing up challenges every single day in terms of the health and safety of all stakeholders.
The ISL 2021-22 season which began on November 19 under a bio-bubble in three venues in Goa -- Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama and GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolin.
The pause button was already hit on the ongoing season of the I-League after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported amongst the participating teams inside the bio bubble.
Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the dynamics of football have changed drastically, globally and especially in India.
The ISL organisers were lucky enough to complete the 2019-20 season, though the final was played without fans.
With empty stadiums becoming the new normal, it was decided to host the 2020-21 ISL season at a single venue. Gone was the home-and-away advantage, such an important factor in league football.
The 2021-22 season will continue to be held amidst the scare though organisers will now have to do a lot of rejigging.