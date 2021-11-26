ISL 2021-22: Mumbai keen to maintain momentum, Hyderabad eyes redemption

Bengaluru, November 27: Champions Mumbai City FC will be hoping to continue the winning momentum as they take on Hyderabad FC in Match 10 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season.
The ISL champions began title their title defende in style with a resounding 3-0 win over FC Goa while Hyderabad started on the backfoot, suffering a 0-1 reversal against Chennaiyin FC.
And on Saturday (November 27) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, they will be hoping to continue the winning streak.
The match, the first of the double headers in ISL 2021-22 season, kicks off at 9.30pm IST and will be shown live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels.
However, Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez is optimistic of a turnaound of fortunes for him team about his side's chances and urged them to play their brand of football as they face the reigning ISL champions.
"This encounter is the second game of the season, we lost the first one and obviously we want to win this game and we know it's a difficult game. The team is preparing like they always do but unfortunately because of COVID-19, you play too many games, there are few days for rest and to prepare for the next game. We are optimistic after our first game despite the defeat," said Marquez.
For Mumbai Igor Angulo (33' P, 36') scored twice under three minutes in the first half before Brazilian Ygor Catatau (76') celebrated his ISL debut within minutes of stepping onto the pitch, closing the match for the City Football Group-owned club in their season opener.
While wary of the threat posed by tehe deadly duo, Marquez urged his team to raise their game.
"It's always better to start the season with a victory, like last season where we won our first game against Odisha but sometimes football is like this. More or less, all of us agree that we didn't deserve to lose the first game, but this is football and now we're playing a very strong team. Mumbai were excellent against FC Goa; they played a good game.
"As I said before, all 20 games are going to be difficult, we have chances to win, and we also have chances of being last in the table. Obviously, it's one game and we want to win it but even if we lose the second game, there are 18 more games to be played, but we are prepared to win this one," he added.
The Spaniard told his team to forget the game agaist Chennaiyin FC in which his wards created several chances, but failed to score.
"We had more chances than Chennai, we had more possession of the ball, but we need to arrive with more players in the box and to be more clinical in the action that we have because sometimes only Bartholomew Ogbeche and one of the wingers arrived in the box.
"We're doing very well, but we need to improve in this area. We wanted to play good football, but to play good football is not to take the ball, pass it and have 65 per cent of the possession," added Marquez who praised Mumbai City FC's head coach, Des Buckingham's style of play and admired his tactical gameplan.