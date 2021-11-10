Football
ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United FC Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Strength, Weakness, Predictions

NorthEast United FC kick off their ISL 2021-22 campaign against Bengaluru FC on November 20 (Images: NEUFC Twitter)
Bengaluru, November 10: Last season's semifinalists NorthEast United FC head into the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season with an aim to get one step better and go all the way.

The Highlanders, who started the previous season as underdogs, reached the play-offs with their best ever league standing before crashing out in the last four tie against eventual champions Mumbai City FC.

NorthEast United started last season with just 2 wins from 11 matches under head coach Gerard Nus, who was sacked mid-way and replaced by interim boss Khalid Jamil, who has now been made full time coach.

Under Khalid, the club saw a nine match unbeaten run, which also helped in reaching the play-offs for second time in their history. On road to play-off, they also made a ten match unbeaten run, their longest ever.

In his 11 matches in-charge last season, Khalid guided his team to six wins and four draw, including the two-legged semifinal results that ended 2-3 on aggregate against favourties Mumbai City FC.

NEUFC will look to carry on from where they left off last season in the league phase and start the new season on a high under full time coach Khalid when they kick off their campaign against former champions Bengaluru FC on November 20.

Now ahead of the new season, myKhel takes a look at the SWOT, squad, key players and fixtures of NorthEast United FC:

NEUFC Strength

NorthEast's key player from last season was Federico Gallego, who provided 6 assists, and also an important member of the side is their skipper and shot-stopper Subhashish Roy, who had 3 cleansheets last season.

And with Khalid Jamil in charge, they can hit the ground running. The team did well defensively as well as offensively, allowing just 25 goals and scoring 31 goals last season. If the strike-force add more goals, they surely can do something similar or even better this season.

NEUFC Weakness

The sacking and change in coaching staff and playing staff has been a common habit for NEUFC since the very first season. Too many changes lead to a less settled side. With a total of 14 changes in the team, that could be the case this season as well.

In addition, they will also miss the services of their top-scorer Luis Machado, who has left the club this season. Plus, the pre-season results although not very important, could be a worry as they would like to get off to a winning start.

NorthEast United FC Squad

Goalkeepers: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh

Defenders: Patrick Flottman, Tondonba Singh, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Jestin George, Nabin Rabha, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Joe Zoherliana

Midfielders: Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Hernan Santana, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Pragyan Medhi, Rochharzela

Forwards: Manvir Singh, VP Suhair, Mathias Coureur, Gani Nigam, Deshorn Brown, Lalkhawpuimawia,William Lalnunfela, Laldanmawia Ralte

NEUFC Key Players

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury: The experienced custodian made 15 appearances for NorthEast United FC in Hero ISL 2019-20 and added 15 more appearances to that tally in Hero ISL 2020-21 as the Highlanders finished in the top four. The leader and shot-stopper of the side will play a very key role by keeping cleansheets.

Deshorn Brown: The Jamaican striker moved to NorthEast United FC during the January transfer window of ISL 2020-21 and created an instant impact, scoring five goals in 10 appearances for the Highlanders en-route to the semis. He will need to fill the void left by Luis Machado, the top-scorer from last season.

Federico Gallego: The Uruguayan midfielder was one of the most influential players in the team in 2018-19, helping the club reach its first-ever semi-final. After he missed most of 2019-20 season, Gallego was once again one of the Highlanders' key players in their run to the ISL 2020-21 semi-final, scoring four goals and assisting six in 16 matches. He will also have Hernan Santana for company this time around.

NEUFC 2021-22 Fixtures till round 10

November 20: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM IST

November 25: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - 7:30 PM IST

November 29: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 4: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM IST

December 10: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 13: Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United- 7:30 PM IST

December 17: NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST

December 21: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30 PM IST

December 27: NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 6: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM IST

NEUFC Season Prediction

After surprising many with a semifinal finish last season, NorthEast United will look to better that. But with the top goal-scorer from last season not in the squad, they may find it tough to replicate their achievement from last season. However, if they start the league phase like how they ended last season and if Deshorn Brown gets on the scoresheet often, NEUFC could go on a run to at least finish close to the play-off spots or once again make the semis.

