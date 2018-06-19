Football
ISL: Abdul Hakku joins Kerala Blasters from NorthEast United

Bangalore, June 19: Kerala Blasters on Tuesday (June 19) have signed Abdul Hakku for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Hakku, a 23-year-old from Malappuram, was playing for NorthEast United last season. The 6" tall defender has also played for Fateh Hyderabad and DSG Shivajians.

Now, Hakku will join the David James coached side for the upcoming season. This was the second signing for Blasters ahead of the upcoming season. They had inked a deal with India U-17 footballer Dheeraj Kumar on June 2.

Dheeraj Singh, who hails from Manipur, was one of the most talked about players in the FIFA U-17 World Cup. After a successful U-17 World Cup, Dheeraj was sought after by various clubs from India and Europe. Motherwell FC from the Scottish League were keen to sign Dheeraj. However, the issues related to work permit denied Dheeraj the opportunity.

Dheeraj, who was playing for the I-League side Indian Arrows, went on to train with English Premier League club Bournemouth FC after his contract expired.

Kerala Blasters coach Daivd James had made the arrangements for the young goalkeeper to train with Bournemouth. The opportunity proved to be a fulfilling experience for Dheeraj and also Blasters signing him for the upcoming ISL season.

Hakku had said he wanted to emulate Anas Edathodika, the India player from Malappuram. "It is great that someone from my village is playing for India and hopefully, I can join him in the squad soon," said Hakku.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 17:14 [IST]
