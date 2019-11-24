Football
ISL 2019-20: AIFF suspend three players from NEUFC vs FC Goa game for on-field incident

By
FC Goas Seiminlen Doungel recieves a red card against NEUFC
FC Goa's Seiminlen Doungel recieves a red card against NEUFC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Bengaluru, November 24: All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Sunday (November 24) handed out suspensions to FC Goa players Seiminlen Doungel and Hugo Boumous along with NorthEast United FC defender Kai Heerings for misconduct during Hero Indian Super League match was played on November 1 at Guwahati.

Doungel has been suspended for three games, out of which the forward has already served one as a result of a direct red card against NorthEast United FC. After having missed FC Goa's away trip to Mumbai City FC, Doungel will have to sit out the matches against Jamshedpur FC at home and Kerala Blasters away.

Hugo Boumous has received a two-game suspension and is ineligible to play in FC Goa's next two games. Both Doungel and Boumous will be available for selection when FC Goa visit Hyderabad FC in Hero Indian Super League Match # 35 on 8th December 2019.

Similarly, NorthEast United FC's Kai Heerings will also serve a two-game suspension for his involvement in the incident. The Dutch defender will have to sit out the games against Mumbai City FC (Home) and Jamshedpur FC (Away). Heerings will be available for selection next in NorthEast United FC's home tie against ATK on 7th December 2019.

Source: ISL Media

Story first published: Sunday, November 24, 2019, 14:22 [IST]
