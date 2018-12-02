ISL: DDFC vs MFC: Preview, Timing, Where to Watch: Must-win for misfiring Delhi against Mumbai

New Delhi, December 2: Delhi Dynamos FC are slipping down quite fast. After the disappointment of last season when they failed to qualify for the play-offs, fans expected more, but the first leg matches have hardly brought any cheer.
Delhi are at the bottom of the Hero Indian Super League table with four points from their first nine matches. They are yet to win a single game, and they have just four draws to show. Delhi have shown plenty of promise in several games, but if they do not convert their dominance into wins, they can forget about qualifying.
The winning run has to start soon and coach Josep Gombau will look at their next clash against Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, on Monday to do something they have not done so far.
“We have an important game against a very good side, Mumbai City FC. It's match-day 10 and we still don't have a win, But I think we have been playing well in the last couple of games. I have a lot of respect for Mumbai but I hope that we can put a good performance and win the game,” said Gombau.
The Lions do not have dearth of creativity but it’s their finishing which has let them down. Gombau will hope that his side can get their act together and pick their first win this season.
“I think we played well and created a lot of chances against Goa and Bengaluru but could not finish well. This time, the team is confident on putting the ball at the back of the net,” said the coach, whose team has already dropped four points from winnable positions at home.
Mumbai City are set to play the first of their three games in nine days, of which two are away. Coach Jorge Costa is wary of Delhi, despite having beaten them in the reverse tie 2-0 at home.
“If you don't watch Delhi play and you look at their position, you can be disappointed. But if you watch them play, you'll know that they are playing well.
"In the last game against Bengaluru, they created a lot of chances and looked very organised. They deserved to be up by two or three goals by half-time. So, we need to respect them and be focused,” said Costa.
Mumbai’s away form has been good, having lost just one in four games. The brilliance of Paulo Machado in the middle of the park coupled with a strong back-line led by Lucian Goian and Subhasish Bose have been crucial to the same.
Interestingly, Delhi and Mumbai have scored a mere seven goals, which is the joint lowest in the league. While for Mumbai, six of their seven goals have been scored by their foreign contingent in attack, for Delhi five of their seven have been netted by the Indian players.
On Monday, both teams will look at the goals, and a crucial victory, never mind who scores.
