ISL: Delhi Dynamos strike at death to steal point from Chennaiyin FC

Chennai, December 7: A goal seconds before the end of normal time by substitute Guyon Fernandez earned Delhi Dynamos a 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, on Sunday (January 6).
The draw ended Delhi's woeful six-match losing streak. Chennaiyin FC looked set to take all three points from the game and secure the top spot, thanks to a brace by Jeje Lalpekhlua. But a lapse in concentration in the dying moments of the game cost John Gregory's men two important points after David Ngaihte had given the visitors the lead.
Delhi Dynamos started the game on the front foot. Miguel Portugal's men dominated possession and had the home side cornered for much of the early part of the game. The pressure came to tell in the 24th minute when David Ngaihte gave Delhi the lead. Fullback, Nandhakumar Sekar put in a delightful ball for Ngaihte in the box and his header flew past Chennaiyin goalkeeper Karanjit Singh.
Jeje Lalpekhlua equalised for the home side late in the first half. A free-kick from almost the halfway line into Delhi Dynamos box found its way to Lalpekhlua who put his header past the keeper.
Having lost their lead, Delhi responded well. Karanjit Singh had to make a couple of quick saves to stop Delhi from regaining the lead just before the referee decided to blow the whistle for halftime.
After having being outplayed for much of the first half, Chennayin improved their game in the second half and deservedly took the lead. In the 52nd minute, Germanpreet Singh's pass found Lalpekhlua inside the box. The striker turned beautifully to get past his man and fired his shot in the top right corner of Xabier Iruetaguena's goal to send the home supporters into a frenzy.
The goal took the wind out of the visitors and Chennaiyin FC took control of the game. The home side had better chances to increase their lead but failed to make them count. it cost them dearly in the end.
Fernandez, who had come on as a substitute for Lallianzuala Chhangte, made the home side pay. A deep cross from Jeroen Lumu found Kalu Uche inside the box, who cushioned his header for unmarked Fernandez, who in turn tapped the ball home to give his side a much-needed point.
Delhi are still rooted at the foot of the table with four points from eight matches while Chennaiyin FC are now right on top with 17 points from nine matches.