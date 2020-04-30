ISL: FC Goa appoint Juan Ferrando as head coach

Bengaluru, April 30: FC Goa on Thursday (April 30) announced the appointment of Juan Ferrando as the club's new Head Coach. Hailing from Barcelona, Spain, Ferrando began working as a football coach at the age of 18.
He will take charge of the Gaurs for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League and the AFC Champions League campaign.
Speaking on his appointment, Juan Ferrando said, "I am so incredibly excited to become part of the FC Goa family. I have been greatly impressed by the Club's emphasis on their vision and style of play and I would like to thank the club for giving me this opportunity.
"I have heard a lot about Goa's passion for football. Together, with support from all the fans, we hope to play good football, and do our best to bring success to the club."
FC Goa President Akshay Tandon said: "I am very pleased to welcome Juan Ferrando to the club. In Juan, we firmly believe that we have a coach who shares our vision, philosophy and hunger for success.
"He has had success wherever he has been, and has made an impact on players playing at the very highest level. Our focus now will be to lend our full support to Juan in the days to come."
The 39-year-old began his career with the academy at RCD Espanyol before moving to Barcelona B. He then coached the likes of FC RICOH Premia, Terrassa CF and CE Hospitalet before moving to Malaga, to become the coach of the youth team.
Meanwhile in England, he worked as the technical coach of Premier League stars like Cesc Fabregas, Robin Van Persie and Angel Rangel among others.
Taking charge of FC Sheriff in Moldova in 2013, he led the team to a win in the Super Cup. Under his tutelage, the club reached the third round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers. In the Europa League the same season, they eventually finished 2 points shy of qualifying to the knockout stage from a group that contained Tottenham and Anzhi Makhachkala.
He then took charge of Spanish sides CyD Leonesa and Linares before moving to Greece in 2017 to take charge of the newly formed Volos FC in the Third Division. There the club gained two promotions in as many seasons, and has ever since been playing in the Greek Super League.
A UEFA Pro License holder, Ferrando was awarded the award for 'Best Coach' in 2017/18 by the Greek Football Association for his work at Volos.