Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL: FCG vs BFC: Preview, Timing, Live Streaming, Where to Watch: 'Final' battle for top spot as Bengaluru face Goa

By
BFC will be eager to get back to winning as the play-offs loom. Credit: ISL Media
BFC will be eager to get back to winning as the play-offs loom. Credit: ISL Media

Bengaluru, February 20: FC Goa have climbed to the top of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) ladder but whether they manage to stay there remains to be seen as they take on Bengaluru FC in an engrossing 'top of the table' clash at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Thursday.

Goa have a chance to go three points clear of Bengaluru at the top, if they manage a win on Thursday. But more than that, the driving factor for Sergio Lobera and team will be a desire to ensure their momentum does not stall with just two rounds to go before the play-offs.

Gaurs look to cement pole position

Gaurs look to cement pole position

The Gaurs are high on confidence after a six-game unbeaten run in which they haven't conceded a goal in the last five. Given the troubles Goa have had with their defensive organisation earlier in the season, this augurs well for Lobera.

In fact, Goa have the best attacking record so far this season (35 goals scored) and the joint-best defensive record (17 goals allowed). The likes of Mourtada Fall and Carlos Pena have been key in Goa's defensive improvement.

Goa - a well oiled outfit

Goa - a well oiled outfit

"It is good that we have improved defensively. It was one of the goals before the season started and I am happy about that. I think every time you improve defensively, you look at defenders or goalkeeper. But I think we have improved defensively as a whole. Therefore, I am happy with the way we are working defensively and also in a collective way," said Lobera.

Goa have the aura of a well-oiled outfit that is firing collectively. They will fancy their chances against Bengaluru FC who are not in the best of forms. Their rivals, Bengaluru, secured just one win from their last five matches and qualified for the play-offs largely to their brilliant run of form in the initial part of the season. They have now lost momentum and the top spot in the league.

Blues struggling to find rhythm

Blues struggling to find rhythm

Coach Carles Cuadrat has largely opted to rest his key players and rotate the squad ahead of the play-offs and that has seen the team struggle to find rhythm post the winter break. With a free-flowing Goa coming to town, Cuadrat's priority will be to get back to winning ways and start gathering momentum with the play-offs very close.

Bengaluru will also hope that Miku finds his scoring boots soon, given that the Venezuelan is yet to score after coming back from injury.

"Miku is having a sort of pre-season. He is trying to be fit again and you can see that his numbers and performance aren't at the level that it was before the injury. But we have time. We hope he can be back to that level in the next two weeks," said Cuadrat.

Psychological advantage

Psychological advantage

Captain Sunil Chhetri should start the game against Goa after coming off the bench to score a goal in their 3-2 defeat to Delhi Dynamos. Luisma should get a look in for this match. But the Blues will have to deal with a menacing Goan attack without defender Albert Serran who is suspended.

This is one keen battle that nobody will want to miss. Apart from the top spot, there is also the small matter of taking the psychological advantage into the fast-approaching play-offs.

Match kicks off at 7:30pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Hotstar

Source: ISL Media

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 19:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 20, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue