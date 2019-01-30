Football

ISL feature: Bottom-rankers still have a point to prove

By
John Gregory
Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory is desperate to break his club's winless sequence. Images: ISL Media

Mumbai, January 39: The battle at the top in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) is getting intriguing by the day. Bengaluru FC's loss to Mumbai City, their first this season, has opened up many possibilities and there are six teams who believe they have the right to qualify for the all-important play-offs.

Mumbai City, Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United FC, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC and ATK are all battling for a place among the top-four. So, what about the rest? For the remainder of the ISL season, how will the bottom-ranked teams approach? Will they give up, or is there too much of pride at stake?

FC Pune City, Kerala Blasters, Delhi Dynamos and defending champions Chennaiyin struggled to find their rhythm at the start of the season but will look to end on an encouraging note.

"When the team doesn't do well, it is down to me as the head coach to take responsibility. It has been a season of missed chances, not taking our opportunities. I have to accept responsibility for the outcome of this season," said Chennaiyin coach John Gregory.

Gregory's worry

Gregory's worry

Chennaiyin have looked like a totally different side to the one that knocked out favourites Bengaluru FC in the final last year. Their defence of the ISL title got off to a winless start.

They had to endure a six-game wait for their only win so far and are currently on a six-game winless sequence, one which Gregory will be desperate to break, with the AFC Cup fast-approaching.

Well away

Well away

Kerala Blasters and Delhi Dynamos have also registered just one win so far this season while Pune have three wins in their kitty and are highest on the table among these four teams with 11 points.

However, they are well away from the last play-off spot, currently occupied by FC Goa with 20 points from 11 matches.

Pride at stake

Pride at stake

Although chances of reaching the play-offs are all but over for all four, there is pride at stake.

They will look to avoid finishing at the bottom of the table and would want to give their dedicated supporters something to cherish in the remaining matches.

Long break

Long break

"We have deserved to win a lot of games earlier. In terms of football, we have done well," said Delhi Dynamos coach Josep Gombau, whose team has only one win in their pocket, although they have been dominant for many matches.

The long break will help these clubs - two of them with new coaches -- to start all over again and the business end provides them with a chance to redeem themselves.

(Source: ISL Media)

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 10:43 [IST]
