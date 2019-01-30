ISL feature: Bottom-rankers still have a point to prove

Gregory's worry
Chennaiyin have looked like a totally different side to the one that knocked out favourites Bengaluru FC in the final last year. Their defence of the ISL title got off to a winless start.
They had to endure a six-game wait for their only win so far and are currently on a six-game winless sequence, one which Gregory will be desperate to break, with the AFC Cup fast-approaching.
Well away
Kerala Blasters and Delhi Dynamos have also registered just one win so far this season while Pune have three wins in their kitty and are highest on the table among these four teams with 11 points.
However, they are well away from the last play-off spot, currently occupied by FC Goa with 20 points from 11 matches.
Pride at stake
Although chances of reaching the play-offs are all but over for all four, there is pride at stake.
They will look to avoid finishing at the bottom of the table and would want to give their dedicated supporters something to cherish in the remaining matches.
Long break
"We have deserved to win a lot of games earlier. In terms of football, we have done well," said Delhi Dynamos coach Josep Gombau, whose team has only one win in their pocket, although they have been dominant for many matches.
The long break will help these clubs - two of them with new coaches -- to start all over again and the business end provides them with a chance to redeem themselves.