ISL feature: Derrick Pereira wants to go back to the old normal

Bengaluru, January 19: Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in March 2020, the dynamics of football have changed drastically, globally as the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season faces a fresh challenge.
Matches without fans and tournaments beig played at a single venue in a secure bio-bubble has become the new norm.
With a steady surge in the Omicron variant of COVID-19 virus, many of the bio bubbles have been burst and ISL is no exception with four matches being postponed till date.
ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match postponed
Though matches all across the globe has seen fans returning to the stadiums, ISL is still being played behing closed doors, a scanerio which FC Goa coach Derrick Pereira hopes will change sooner, rather than later.
"I would always like to get back to the old times, the normal times as we say," Pereira told FC Goa Media on the eve of their ISL tie against SC East Bengal at the Bambolim Athletic Stadium in Goa.
ISL 2021-22: FC Goa vs SC East Bengal: Live Telecast, Live Streaming, Timing, Match Prediction
The last two seasons of ISL have been played inside a bio-bubble with the COVID 19 pandemic throwing up challenges every single day in terms of the health and safety of all stakeholders.
However, after two seasons of playing behind closed doors, there seems to be a yearning towards getting back to normal, especially with football leagues around the world being conducted in front of full capacity stadiums.
ISL FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE
Similar to previous season, three venues in the land of beaches - Fatorda Stadium (Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium) in Margao, Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama and GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolin) are hosting the ISL this season, with spectators still not allowed as per the COVID-19 prtocols and guidelines.
Pereira is waiting for the day when fans would be welcome back to the stadiums in large numbers, a similar sentiment which Chennaiyin FC coach Bozidar Bandovic had expressed sometime back.
ISL feature: Chennaiyin coach Bandovic just can't wait for fans to return to the stadiums
"Football is nothing without the fans. We have some of the most fantastic fans and we would like to get back to playing in front of them as soon as possible," he added.
With a few COVID-19 cases being reported in the ISL bio-bubble, Pereira admitted that health remained the top priority during these unprecedented times.
"I have told this time and again before, the circumstances under which we are operating are tough. The only times most players are getting out of their rooms is to either go to the training or for a game," said Pereira.
"It's not up to me to decide whether we should postpone the league or carry on. What we can care for are our players. The health of everyone in this organisation is important and that's the most important thing.
"If it's safe to play, we carry on. Otherwise the people in charge should be able to make a decision on it because it's important to take care of each and everyone's health," he said.
"What I would like to add to this is that I am both happy and confident with the team. Whoever went in, performed to the best of their abilities and gave their all. We all saw how good they were despite all the challenges that we have had to face," Pereira signed off.