ISL feature: For FC Goa, there is a comeback after every setback

By
FC Goa
The Gaurs always find the resolve to get back and win after a setback. Image: FC Goa Media

Bengaluru, January 27: Losses rarely, if ever can be comforting. However, what it does many a time is it galvanises a whole dressing room, sends out a message to find a common goal and creates room for deep introspection as it happened in the case of Indian Super League (ISL) table toppers FC Goa.

When the team went into the dressing room after the 0-2 loss to ATK in Kolkata, the eerie silence was discomforting.

There was pain and anguish written on the faces of the players. And that is where the real character of FC Goa lie as they bounced back quickly to defeat Kerala Blasters.

Each and every member of that team cared.

"Was it a big chance for us to get clear of the pack? Yes. Did we make the most of that chance? No. What do you think we do? We move on. We learn. We dedicate ourselves even more to the cause and try and find a solution. That's what we did against Kerala Blasters," Carlos Pena told FC Goa Media.

Corominas not on score sheet

Corominas not on score sheet

Talisman Ferran Corominas did not get his name on the score sheet, and yet the Gaurs poured in three. In the stands, there were certainly reasons to lose hope as Kerala Blasters came back from two goals down, and yet the Men in Orange found the resolve to get back and win it.

Hugo Boumous came up big with his first brace of the season whilst Jackichand Singh hit home his first of the campaign. There were reasons to be jubilant, to frown, to doubt, but in the end, all that FC Goa gave their faithful was another reason to believe.

Boumous shines

Boumous shines

"This wasn't my best game, and not even the best for us a team. But we needed the three points. Sometimes the journey can be a rough one, but it's all worth it if we get to the destination," explained Boumous.

"We're going to stick what works best for us, for sure. But you know, we've to win all the remaining four games. That's the goal," he added.

Captain cool

Captain cool

There is visible mobility, languid elegance and intricate networking (through passes) in the way FC Goa plays. But there is also an indomitable spirit and the grit to fight back that makes the experience so much more wholesome.

"As I said, even after the last game, these're the kind of situations that make or break you. You can either cower under the pressure or come back stronger," said the team captain, Mandar Rao Dessai.

Self belief

Self belief

It was in a couple of moments that the game was lost in Kolkata. The 'little things' went against the Gaurs. It was those little things that again made a difference against a spirited Kerala Blasters.

One of those little things was belief - belief to get better, belief in their own abilities and when stuck in a situation, the belief to wade through the mud to get and find a way out. For the Gaurs it seems, there is a comeback for every setback.

(Source: FC Goa Media)

Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 11:39 [IST]
