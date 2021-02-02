ISL feature: How NorthEast United have comeback under Khalid Jamil

Chennai, February 2: Just like Hyderabad FC, NorthEast United FC is another club who have turned around their fortunes in a big way in the Indian Super League (ISL) this season.
In the previous season, NEUFC had finished ninth in the group stage, just above Hyderabad, who had brought up the rear.
But how quickly things have changed!
Much of the credit goes to interim coach Khalid Jamil who took over from Gerard Nus midway through the campaign after the Spaniard's tactics failed to match up with the club's philosophy.
Under Nus, NEUFC had won just two from 11 matches, but after Jamal, the ex-Aizawl FC coach took over, things have changed dramatically for the Highlanders, who even did the unimaginable-- a double over leaders Mumbai City FC.
NEUFC do a double against mighty MCFC
NEUFC owed their recent 2-1 win over Mumbai to to Deshorn Brown's first-half double and though Adam Le Fondre pulled one back for the table toppers, the effort came a tad too late.
NEUFC is the only side who have managed to win against the might of Mumbai City FC in ISL 2020-21 and Jamil has also maintained his perfect run, having recorded his third straight win.
Jamil had some encouraging words for Brown, who has now scored three goals from as many matches. "He's one of the strikers who never thinks about the goal. He always thinks about the team. That's a plus point. We got two early goals. Then, we kept the ball very well and finished the first half 2-0. They also played good and had quality players. They also tried. But, we worked hard."
Brown looks a completely different player from what he was at Bengaluru FC and with Jamil deploying both Federico Gallego and Luis Machado together, which rarely happened under Nus, NEUFC looks a totally different team altogether.
After the giant-killing act against Mumbai FC, the Highlanders will now take on FC Goa at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Thursday (February 4) as they look to return to top four.