ISL feature: Liston Colaco keen to put best foot forward in front of home fans

Bengaluru, March 14: A chance to shine in front of his home crowd should be motivation enough for Liston Colaco as he looks to put his best foot forward when ATK Mohun Bagan take on Hyderabad FC again in the second-leg semifinal of the Indian Super League (ISL) semifinal 2021-22 season.
It is worth mentioning that the ISL announced that they will allow fans back in the stadium after a gap of two years.
Colaco, born in Davorlim near Margao in South Goa, is the Indian highest goalscorer this season with eight goals to his name.
ISL 2021-22: 100% crowd allowed for final on March 20; here's how to book tickets, prices
The 23-year old pacy winger has had a stellar season and would want to crown his performances with an ISL trophy in front of his own fans at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.
And Colaco and ATK have their task cut as they need to overturn a 1-3 deficit suffered in the first-leg semifinal at the Bambolim Athletic Stadium in Goa on March 12.
"It's motivating when the fans are here to support the team. Not only because I am Goan but for every player, fans play a big part. I really hope we can make the finals and play in front of the supporters," Colaco told ISL Media, after the loss to his former side Hyderabad.
ISL 2022 Semi Final 2, 1st Leg HFC 3-1 ATKMB: Hyderabad rally to put one foot in final
It is fans who drive the players to raise their level when the chips are down during the course of 90 minutes and it is them these footballers have missed the most.
Ishan Pandita, another rising star in Indian football, who recently won the League Shield with Jamshedpur FC echoes the sentiment.
Jamshedpur becomes Shield City with historic win over Mariners
"It's going to be a massive final. We're getting the fans back, finally. We want to be representing Jamshedpur in front of the fans," said the 23-year old who has scored three goals coming off the bench so far for the Men of Steel, earning a reputation of a super sub.
ISL 2021-22 Semifinal 1 1st Leg: Sahal goal helps Kerala Blasters gain advantage over Jamshedpur
Jamshedpur lost 0-1 to Kerala Blasters FC in the first leg of the first semifinal on March 11.
The Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, which hosted two back-to-back finals without fans, will be brimming with the roar and chants we are all used to as a packed stadium that will await both finalists.
With a 1-0 lead, Kerala Blasters will take on Jamshedpur FC in the reverse-leg semifinal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa, on Tuesday (March 15).
ATK Mohun Bagan have their task cut out as they need to wipe out a 1-3 deficit, when they take on Hyderabad FC a day later at the Bambolim Athletic Stadium in Goa.