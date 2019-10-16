ISL feature: NorthEast United: Staying together, through thick and thin

Bonding with fans
The club has managed to bond well with the fans, and this was evident in the numbers that came out to cheer the team last season, despite four disappointing campaigns.
"I always think of the NorthEast as the region in India that truly understands football and has this passion for the sport that is unmatched," said club owner John Abraham.
Hardcore fans
NEUFC fans had to wait for five years before they tasted reasonable success. Under Dutchman Eelco Schattorie, now with Kerala Blasters FC, NorthEast United qualified for the play-offs for the first time in history, and had it not been for some unfortunate injuries could have even made it to the final.
And hardcore fans? They just kept flowing in. The average attendance for home games last season at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati was 13,458. The final home game, the first leg of the semifinal against eventual champions Bengaluru FC, saw a crowd of 21,786 back their team wholeheartedly.
Local talent
The passion for football in the Guwahati crowd was evident in the way 22,788 fans turned up for India's FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier against Oman at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium.
Football was always popular in this region and now they have a club they can root for. The fact that the club has always backed local talent has struck a chord with the supporters. Most of the NorthEast United's Indian players hail from the region and have now invested in high-profile players.
Gyan arrives
In fact, they have the most high-profile footballer to play the ISL this season in former Sunderland and Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan.
A new season awaits the football lovers from the eight states, and under Rober Jarni, the expectation will be even higher.