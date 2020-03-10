Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL feature: Season of youngsters and striking partnerships

By
ISL
The foreign imports have gelled well with young stars. Images: ISL Media

Bengaluru, March 10: The soon-to-end season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will have plenty to remember.

The emergence of the ISL as the premier league in India, rewarded with a place in the prestigious AFC Champions League group stage for the first time, has coincided with some inspiring performances from youngsters and some striking partnerships, both on and off the field.

First for the youngsters. Let's start with Sumit Rathi. The 20-year-old central defender for ATK has made a place in Antonio Habas' starting XI his own, ever since he came into the team with his fearless defending.

ISL Special Page

In a star-studded team, he made 11 appearances and started 10 of them as part of a stingy ATK defence that conceded just 18 goals in 20 matches.

Rave reviews

Rave reviews

Bengaluru FC's Suresh Singh Wangjam is yet another youngster who earned rave reviews for his performances. He was blooded in by Carles Cuadrat midway through the season and the 19-year-old has since become a regular fixture.

"He (Suresh) has been helping us a lot. He's doing a wonderful job. He was creating chances in attack and helping in defence. He's having an impressive season. I'm sure that he'll soon have an opportunity in the national team as well," said Cuadrat, lavish in his praise for the youngster.

Manvir catches eye

Manvir catches eye

FC Goa's Manvir Singh, Jeakson Singh, Mohammad Rakip (Kerala Blasters) Redeem Tlang (NorthEast United FC), Shubham Sarangi (Odisha FC) are few other examples of youngsters catching the eye.

However, it is not just on-field partnerships that have sparkled. Several key off-field agreements have illustrated the league as well. The City Football Group, who own Manchester City, bought a majority stake in Mumbai City FC, a landmark deal in the progress it would bring to Indian football.

Fiji-Aussie combo

Fiji-Aussie combo

The foreign imports, too, have been of high quality with several of them striking up partnerships that have illuminated the ISL.

Roy Krishna and David Williams have been absolutely brilliant for one of the finalists, ATK. The Fiji-Aussie combo has fired when ATK needed them, most recently in the play-offs against Bengaluru FC where Krishna scored one and Williams struck two. Krishna has contributed 15 goals and five assists while Williams has seven goals and four assists to his name.

Hugo revels

Hugo revels

Who can forget Hugo Boumous (11 goals, 10 assists) and Ferran Corominas (14 goals, 4 assists)? Their telepathic understanding helped FC Goa top the league stages. The partnership between Bartholomew Ogbeche (15 goals) and Raphael Messi Bouli (8 goals) also produced dividends for Kerala Blasters, although they could not make it to the play-offs.

All in all, it has been an exciting and eventful season. All it requires is a fitting finale in Goa on Saturday.

(Source: ISL Media)

More INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 15:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 10, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue