ISL: Odisha FC part ways with head coach Josep Gombau

Bhubaneswar, March 19: Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC and coach Josep Gombau on Wednesday (March 18) decided to mutually part ways due to the Spaniard's familial obligations.
Odisha FC President Rohan Sharma thanked Gombau and his coaching staff for their services during the time at the club.
"Some things in life are more important than football. I'd like to thank Coach Gombau and his coaching staff from the bottom of my heart for all that they have done for the club," Sharma said.
"The whole coaching staff was such a positive influence for the club. No matter where they all go in life they will always have a home in Odisha," he added.
Gombau, who had joined Odisha FC (earlier Delhi Dynamos) in 2018, continued for the second consecutive season in 2019-20, where he guided OFC close to the playoffs spot. And the Spaniard revealed the decision was hard to make.
"It wasn't an easy decision to make. I have enjoyed my time at Odisha and I am proud of what I built there. It is with some regret that I can't finish what I started, but I will always be rooting for the success of Odisha FC," Gombau said.
Although this may seem like an amicable separation, earlier reports had suggested that the Spaniard was not ready to extend his stay at the club despite OFC wanting him to continue.
According to a report on Goal, Odisha FC preferred the former FC Barcelona youth coach to continue his project at the club, but, the 43-year-old decided to step down in pursuit of a fresh challenge.
(With inputs from Agencies)