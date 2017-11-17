ISL: Kerala Blasters 0 vs ATK 0 (First half)

Kochi, November 17: The first match of the fourth Indian Super League (ISL) season kicked off at Kochi on Friday (November 17) with fanfare. The match between Kerala Blasters and Amar Tomar Kolkata (ATK) lived up to the billing for much of the first half that ended goalless.
Though both the teams failed to score, there was no dearth of excitement in the first session. Both Kerala and Kolkata created chances but the Blasters looked more threatening with their sharp moves.
Half time of the first game of the season and it's still goalless here in Kochi#KeralaBlasters #KERKOL #KBFC #IniKaliMaarum #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/nnTJoKpMQc— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) November 17, 2017
There were big names in the ranks of both Kerala and Kolkata but they failed to break the deadlock.
Kerala Blasters' XI: Paul Rachubka(GK), Nemanja Pesic, Sandesh Jhingan(C), Rino Anto, L'atthara, Courage Pekuson, CK Vineeth, Milan Ongnam, Arata Izumi, Dimitar Berbatov, Iain Hume.
ATK's XI: Debjit Majumder(GK), Thomas Thorpe, Jordi Montel(C), Keegan Pereira, Prabir Das, Jose Branco, Hitesh Sharma, Rupert Nongrum, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Conor Thomas, Njazi Kuqi.
