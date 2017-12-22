ISL: Kerala Blasters hold Chennaiyin FC

Chennai, December 22: In a match that saw two late minute goals, Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters played out a 1-1 draw on Friday (December 22).
Tapped in and don't miss @ckvineeth and @rmeulensteen1's celebrations!#LetsFootball #CHEKER pic.twitter.com/pOS0WccPHB— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 22, 2017
Rene Mihelic converted a penalty in the 89th minute after the referee called handball on Sandesh Jihngan's effort to body block an incoming ball.
Chennai were all set to walk off the field with full points from the match. But Blasters pushed for the equaliser with all their might and it bore fruit in the 94th minute in the stoppage time.
Ice 🆒 @ChennaiyinFC #LetsFootball #CHEKER pic.twitter.com/8FhOD4DrVR— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 22, 2017
CK Vineeth tapped in a cross by Jhingan as Blasters salvaged a draw in a tough match.
.@ChennaiyinFC were handed a penalty after Sandesh Jhingan was adjudged to have handed the ball! Do you agree with the referee?#ISLMoments #CHEKER #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/EZ57Ukj7GL— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 22, 2017
Chennai enjoyed 60 per cent of possession in the match and Kerala 40 per cent but both the teams lacked finishing skills apart from those two late strikes.