ISL: Kerala Blasters hold Chennaiyin FC

Action from the ISL match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC
Chennai, December 22: In a match that saw two late minute goals, Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters played out a 1-1 draw on Friday (December 22).

Rene Mihelic converted a penalty in the 89th minute after the referee called handball on Sandesh Jihngan's effort to body block an incoming ball.

Chennai were all set to walk off the field with full points from the match. But Blasters pushed for the equaliser with all their might and it bore fruit in the 94th minute in the stoppage time.

CK Vineeth tapped in a cross by Jhingan as Blasters salvaged a draw in a tough match.

Chennai enjoyed 60 per cent of possession in the match and Kerala 40 per cent but both the teams lacked finishing skills apart from those two late strikes.

Story first published: Friday, December 22, 2017, 22:16 [IST]
