ISL kicks off amidst colourful opening ceremony

Kochi, November 17: Indian Super League 2017-18 kicked off in Kochi on Friday (November 17) with Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif giving a dazzling performance during the opening ceremony.
A candid moment captured at the #HeroISL opening ceremony! 📸#LetsFootball #KERKOL pic.twitter.com/9dscs2KFQm— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 17, 2017
There were others to increase the pulse rate of viewers such as cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and Malayalam mega star Mammootty. ISL chairperson Nita Ambani too attended the ceremony.
The month long league started with a superb opening ceremony featuring Bollywood superstars who will be paired in an upcoming action flick - Tiger Zinda Hai.
While we're at it, what's going to be your superstition for tonight's game?#LetsFootball #AamarBukeyATK #ATK #KERKOL #KOL pic.twitter.com/IclAnmvxDM— ATK (@WorldATK) November 17, 2017
The match of the season is being played between hosts Kerala Blasters and ATK at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Kaloor, Kochi.
.@BeingSalmanKhan stunned everyone with his amazing performance at the opening game of #HeroISL 2017-18 season! #LetsFootball #KERKOL pic.twitter.com/5wQEdKN0mk— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 17, 2017
(All Pictures courtesy ISL Media)