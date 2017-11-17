ISL kicks off amidst colourful opening ceremony

Football

Kochi, November 17: Indian Super League 2017-18 kicked off in Kochi on Friday (November 17) with Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif giving a dazzling performance during the opening ceremony.

There were others to increase the pulse rate of viewers such as cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and Malayalam mega star Mammootty. ISL chairperson Nita Ambani too attended the ceremony.

The month long league started with a superb opening ceremony featuring Bollywood superstars who will be paired in an upcoming action flick - Tiger Zinda Hai.

The match of the season is being played between hosts Kerala Blasters and ATK at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Kaloor, Kochi.

