ISL: MCFC v KBFC: Preview, Timing, Live Streaming, Where to watch: Mumbai look to end year on a high

Mumbai, December 15: Mumbai City FC will look to end their 2018 on a high when they take on a struggling Kerala Blasters FC in the final Indian Super League (ISL) game ahead of the winter break at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday (December 16).
The Islanders come into the game after an impressive outing against a dominant Bengaluru FC away from home that see them occupy the second spot in the league table with 21 points from 11 games, while their opponents for Sunday, the Blasters come into the game on the back of a loss to FC Pune City, and are placed eighth on the table, with nine points from their 11 games.
While there’s no doubt that Mumbai will be high on confidence, especially after their draw against Bengaluru, a game that saw them play most of the second half with 10 men after Sehnaj Singh was given the marching orders for his second yellow card.
Sehnaj’s absence means head coach Jorge Costa will be forced into making a change to a combination that’s been giving him results off late. It would be interesting to see if the Portuguese opts to go with Milan Singh or hands Matias Mirabaje to fill in the holding midfielders role and thereby sacrificing on his other five foreign recruits who have started almost all the games this season.
While Mumbai’s season has taken a turn for the good after the initial few hiccups, the Blasters have seen their 2018-19 campaign go in the exact opposite direction. The team coached by former England goalkeeper David James started off with a five-game unbeaten run but soon found them in a pool of trouble. The two-time finalists are yet to win a game in their 10 previous attempts and face a mighty task in keeping their play-offs hopes alive.
While goalscoring has been a big problem for the Blasters, their defence has leaked in many goals of late. They have conceded 15 goals in 11 games so far while scoring just 11 at the same time. And if the visitors on Sunday hope to get anything out of the tie, their attackers will have to in top form if they are to beat the Mumbai backline.
Match kicks off at 7:30pm IST
Live on Star Sports
Live Streaming on Hotstar
Source: ISL Media