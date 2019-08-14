ISL: NorthEast United FC appoints Robert Jarni as new coach

Bengaluru, August 14: Indian Super League (ISL) club NorthEast United FC have appointed former Croatia, Real Madrid and Juventus star Robert Jarni as the new head coach for the upcoming season.
The 50-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the coaching table, with his last stint being with the Croatian Under-20 national team.
Jarni will take over the Highlanders' reins after former head coach Eelco Schattorie joined Kerala Blasters FC a couple of months back.
"I'm thrilled to take on this role at NorthEast United and the project has my full commitment. This is my first foray into managing an Asian club and I'm thrilled to bring in an exciting brand of football which the supporters will thoroughly enjoy," Jarni told the club website.
Highlanders, please welcome World Cup Bronze Medallist and former Croatian U-20 Manager, Robert Jarni, as the new Head Coach of NEUFC! 🔴⚫⚪#StrongerTogether #8States1United #WelcomeJarni pic.twitter.com/q1gbZxl9j9— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) August 5, 2019
At NorthEast, Jarni will have a tough act to follow after Schattorie led the team to their first-ever ISL semifinal last season, But the Croat has both the experience and pedigree to succeed at the club and can very well meet fans' lofty expectations from the team this season.
Jarni's coaching career too began at Croatian club Hajduk Split. Over the next few years, Jarni managed several clubs in Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Hungary before taking over as the coach for the Croatia U-19 team in 2017. The following year, he was put in charge of the U-20 side.
His 16-year playing career started with Hajduk Split back in 1986 and saw him play for several top clubs all over Europe, like Torino, Juventus, Real Betis and Real Madrid.
During his time with Juventus from 1994 to 1995, Jarni won the Italian league title and the Coppa Italia with The Old Lady. He was also part of the Los Blancos when they won the Intercontinental Cup in 1998.
Speaking on Jarni's appointment, NorthEast United's Executive Director Priya Runchal said; "The Club is determined to add to the success of last year and Mr. Jarni brings the right blend of experience and tactical insight to take this team forward, with a focus on youth development."
(Source: ISL Media)