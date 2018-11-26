ISL preview, start time, where to watch, live streaming: All eyes on Chhetri as Bengaluru face Delhi

Only unbeaten side
Bengaluru FC are the only team who are unbeaten so far, although they have only played six matches. They are coming into the tie on the back of an impressive 2-1 win over FC Goa where both teams were reduced to 10 men.
As a result, the Blues will miss the services of midfielder Dimas Delgado and Xisco Hernandez is expected to take his place.
Another opportunity
Star striker Miku and Erik Paartalu both missed the last clash with injuries. While Paartalu has had surgery on his toe and will miss a few more games, Miku could return if he recovers from the swollen ankle that kept him out of the last game.
Should Miku fail to recover, Chencho Gyltshen, who made his first appearance against Goa, will get another opportunity to shoulder the attacking responsibility alongside Chhetri, who already has five goals to his name this season.
Wasteful finishing
Delhi, on the other hand, have struggled in the attacking third especially, having only scored seven goals from their eight matches.
Clinical is a word you would not associate with Delhi as they have been extremely wasteful with their finishing. Coach Josep Gombau will hope that his players have had adequate rest and that they would get over the disappointment from the first phase of games.
Making a mark
Pritam Kotal and Narayan Das will have to lead the defence, which has leaked in 13 goals. Their team composition would depend on whether Gombau opts to start with Albino Gomes in goal or pick Francisco Dorronsorro.
Daniel Lalhimpuia will be keen to make a mark against Bengaluru, a club where he amassed a total playing time of five minutes in the ISL.