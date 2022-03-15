ISL Semi-Final 2022 2nd Leg: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC – Live Streaming, Lineup, Dream11 Prediction

Goa, March 15: ATK Mohun Bagan will need to be at the top of their game when they face an upbeat Hyderabad FC in the second leg of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 semi-final 2 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Wednesday (March 16).
Manolo Marquez's free-scoring Hyderabad FC carry a two goal lead heading into the second leg of the semifinal. HFC defeated Juan Ferrando's ATK Mohun Bagan side 3-1 in the first leg of semi-final 2 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on March 12.
ISL 2021-22 leading goal-scorer Bartholomew Ogbeche, Mohammad Yasir and Javier Siviero scored for Hyderabad, while Roy Krishna got on the score-sheet for ATK Mohun Bagan.
ISL 2022 Semi Final 2, 1st Leg HFC 3-1 ATKMB: Hyderabad rally to put one foot in final
The Mariners will need to better the result to reach the final or at least get a similar result of 3-1 to take the game beyond regulation time. And as there is no away goal rule in ISL, the contest could be decided on extra time followed by penalties should ATK MB end 90 minutes with a margin of 3-1.
Any scoreline lesser and ATK MB will face a knock out, meaning HFC will reach their first ever ISL final. A win for HFC will mean Marquez's side progress. Also a draw will mean HFC reach the summit clash. So, ATK MB have a huge task on their hands if their aim is to reach the final.
The two sides have already met three times this season including the first leg of the semis. While the first fixture in the league stage ended in a 2-2 draw, the reverse fixture ended 2-1 in favour of ATK Mohun Bagan.
Overall, the two sides have met 5 times so far in Indian Super League with ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC winning once and three other matches ending in a draw.
ISL 2021-22 Semifinal Schedule: Qualified Teams, Date, Time Table, Live Streaming Info
Hyderabad FC are the top-scorers in ISL season 8 with 46 goals. HFC also possess the second best defence this season, conceding just 24 goals from 21 matches.
ATK MB, on the other hand, has registered 38 goals in 21 matches, making them the third highest goal-scorers this season. They have conceded 29 goals from 21 matches. So, their leaky defence will need to shore up and their top goal-scorers will need to step up.
Now, let's take a look at possible lineup, dream11 best picks and match prediction ahead of ATK MB vs HFC ISL 2022 semi-final 2 2nd Leg:
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Possible starting lineup
ATK Mohun Bagan (4-2-3-1): Amrinder Singh; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose; Lenny Rodrigues, Carl McHugh; Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco; Roy Krishna.
Hyderabad FC (4-2-3-1): Laxmikant Kattimani; Nim Dorjee Tamang, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Souvik Chakrabarti; Mohammad Yasir, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Aniket Jadhav; Javier Siverio.
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Best Picks (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh
Defenders: Nim Dorjee Tamang, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose
Midfielders: Liston Colaco (vice captain), Joao Victor, Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh
Forwards: Javier Siverio, Bartholomew Ogbeche (captain)
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Match Prediction
With a big advantage of a 2-goal lead heading into the second leg, the league's top-scorers Hyderabad FC start favourites and will hit ATK Mohun Bagan on the counter as the Mariner's will have all to play for, trailing 1-3 in the tie. HFC will clinch the match when ATK MB go all out searching for goals.
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Match Details
Venue: Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa
Kick off time and date: 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (March 16)
Live Channel: Star Sports Network - Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD and Star Sports 3
Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar and JIO TV