ISL Transfer: Kerala Blasters rope in youngster Arjun Jayaraj

New Delhi, Aug 2: Kerala Blasters rebuild of the squad continues as the Indian Super League have now signed promising Indian midfielder Arjun Jayaraj from I-League club Gokulam Kerala FC.
The South Indian club have been one of the most active sides in the market this transfer window as Jayaraj became their 10th signing of the season.
The two-time finalists have not seen much glory in recent years and this time around, the management has decided to reshape the squad in a bid to aim for the title.
Eelco Schattorie who was part of North East United FC last season was brought in as the head of Kerala Blasters FC earlier this summer and the Netherlands coach has brought in a lot of players like Bartholomew Ogbeche and TP Rehenesh.
They have also secured the services of midfielders Mario Arques, Sergio Cidoncha from Jamshedpur FC and new African arrival Moustapha Gning while their aim to add more Indian young players is still showing with such signings.
Jayaraj is the fourth Kerala-born player to sign for Blasters this season. The tuskers have already got players like Rahul KP, Shibinraj Kunniyil, Jithin MS, Abdul Hakku, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, TP Rehenesh, Zayed bin Waleed in the squad and the youngster is expected to bode well in the side.
The 23-year-old midfielder is one of the prominent names in South Indian football and has played 30 matches across two seasons for Gokulam, scoring two goals.
He was linked with a move away from Gokulam last season as well but the Malappuram-born 23-year-old star decided to stay at his former club. However, with a strong campaign last term, he finally decided to jump the ship.
"I had been playing at Gokulam Kerala for three years. I received many offers last year as well but I decided to continue at Gokulam," Arjun Jayaraj told Goal . "This time around, when Blasters came up with an offer, I accepted it because they are Kerala-based team and their fans were also a factor behind my move.
"Also, it is everyone's wish to play in the ISL and if that's with a team from your home state, so much more happy to do it."