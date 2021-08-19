ISL Transfer News: Reigning champions Mumbai City FC sign defender Rahul Bheke

Bengaluru, August 19: Former Bengaluru FC defender Rahul Bheke has been roped in by reigning ISL champions Mumbai City FC ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.
Mumbai City on Thursday (August 19) announced the arrival of Bheke, who joined the club on a two-year contract until with an option to extend for a further year.
Bheke, who spent four seasons at Bengaluru, has also featured for other sides like Kerala Blasters and FC Pune City, making 92 appearances in the ISL over the last six seasons.
Following the return to his hometown in Mumbai, Bheke said the move felt special as it allows him to represent his city and people.
"This is my hometown club and of course, the defending champions. The feeling of representing your city and your people is what makes this game more special for me, and I did not have to think twice when the opportunity to join Mumbai City came about," Bheke was quoted as saying in a media release issued by the club.
The 30-year-old, who can play across the back line, started his career through the youth sides of Mahindra United and went on to play for Air India, Mumbai Tigers and Mumbai FC before moving to East Bengal in 2015.
Bheke has also scored five times in the ISL, including an extra-time winner in the 2018-19 ISL final leading Bengaluru FC to the title.
Bheke, who is currently with the Indian National Team's preparatory camp in Kolkata ahead of the international friendlies, has earned 13 caps for the national team since making his debut for India against Curacao in June 2019.
Title-winning head Coach, Sergio Lobera described Bheke as an "experienced professional" and was happy to get the versatile defender on board.
"He's tremendously versatile in his abilities and he brings the traits of a leader, which is highly regarded in our club. Rahul knows what it takes to be a winner and he has the right mentality.
"We are happy to have him here and I am confident that he can contribute positively at Mumbai City," said Lobera.
Bheke becomes the sixth signing for Mumbai City FC ahead of the new season as he joins the likes of Igor Angulo, Apuia, Gurkirat Singh, Mohammad Nawaz and Huidrom Naocha Singh.