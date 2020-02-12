Football
ISL Transfer Watch: Bengaluru FC sign Jamaica's Kevaughn Frater

By
Kevaughn Frater
Kevaughn Frater joins fellow countryman Deshorn Brown as the second Jamaican in the squad. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, February 12: Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC have roped in Jamaican international forward Kevaughn Frate from American USL Championship side New Mexico United on a short-term deal.

The 25-year-old will turn out for the Blues till the end of the ISL campaign and will replace the injured Raphael Augusto in the squad for the final round of fixtures.

Frater joins fellow countryman Deshorn Brown as the second Jamaican in the squad.

ISL Transfer Watch: Bengaluru FC sign Jamaica's Deshorn Brown

"It feels really good joining a club that's achieved so much in its short history. I'm looking forward to learning about my team-mates, score some goals, help with the play-off push and win the title. I'm also keen on enjoying the finer parts of the Indian culture," Frater told BFC website after signing the deal.

Frater who began playing with Jamaican side Harbour View FC turned professional in 2016 and since then has turned out for various clubs in the USL Championship and the Jamaican National Premier League. In the last four years, he has featured for Real Monarchs, Harbour View FC, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Phoenix Rising FC and New Mexico United.

His performances with New Mexico United where he netted 14 goals in 21 starts earned him his first international call-up in November, 2019.

Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat welcomed Frater on board, "With Raphael out injured, we had the option to sign another foreign player and we exercised it. We're hoping that Kevaughn can come in and aid us in our final push for a spot in the play-off stages and beyond."

(Source: ISL Media)

Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 14:57 [IST]
