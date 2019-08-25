ISL Transfer Watch: Bengaluru FC sign Raphael Augusto from Chennaiyin FC

Bengaluru, August 25: Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC (BFC) have roped in Brazilian midfielder Raphael Augusto on a two-year deal from rivals Chennaiyin FC, with whom he has won the league twice.
Augusto, a native of Rio de Janeiro, becomes the sixth foreigner on Carles Cuadrat's roster as Bengaluru begin their ISL title-defence on October 21 at home against NorthEast United.
The deal will see Augusto hooked with the Blues till the end of the 2020-21 season.
"I'm so happy to sign for a big team like Bengaluru FC. I was amazed in the manner in which the club fought tooth and nail to win the championship last season, and it's a good feeling to be a part of that team now. Bengaluru have a very good coach, a good set of players and some amazing fans and I'm sure together, all of us can win more titles for the club," Augusto told the BFC wesbite after putting pen to papers.
The twenty-eight-year-old joins BFC on the back of four seasons with Chennaiyin FC as he also becomes the first Brazilian to wear the blue of Bengaluru.
A midfielder with his fair share of flair, Augusto has an imposing presence on the pitch and his technical nous in the middle of the park, stands out. The Blues' latest addition will only go on to strengthen an already solid midfield that comprises Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado and Eugeneson Lyngdoh.
(Source: BFC Media)