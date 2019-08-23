ISL 2019 Schedule: ATK to take on Kerala Blasters in opener on October 20

Bengaluru, August 23: Two-time champions ATK will take on Kerala Blasters in the inaugural match of Indian Super League's (ISL) sixth season at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 20.
The two formidable teams have faced against each other in the lung opener of the previous two editions of the ISL.
As per the fixtures released by the ISL Media on Friday (August 23), Bengaluru FC (BFC) will begin their ISL 2019-20 title defence at home on October 21, when they take on Northeast United FC.
That will be a virtual encore of the last season's second-leg semifinal at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, a tie which BFC won 3-0, to advance to final on a 4-2 aggregate.
BFC then went on to defeat FC Goa 1-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena in the 2018-19 ISL final, thanks to Rahul Bheke's spectacular strike in the extra time.
The ISL season six features 90 matches in the league stage which concludes on February 23, 2020. All matches are scheduled for a 7.30pm IST kick off. Most of the local venues are yet to be finalised and a decision is expected at the earliest.
Likewise, the dates of the ISL 2019-20 semifinal play-offs and final will also be decided at a later stage.
According to informed sources, the uncertainty surrounding teams like BFC, FC Pune City and Delhi Dynamos is presumed to be the reason behind the delay in the official naming of venues.
The ISL season six will have an international break from November 10 to 23 as the Indian national football team would be playing the Asian Zone qualifiers of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.