ISL Transfer Watch: Chennaiyin FC sign Jiteshwor Singh from Neroca FC

Bengaluru, June 7: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have roped in young Manipuri midfielder Yumkhaibam Jiteshwor Singh from I League outfit Neroca FC on a multi-year deal ahead of the upcoming season.
As per a CFC media release, Jiteshwor will be joining Marina Machans following an impressive outing for Neroca in I League last season in which he was adjudged the Best Emerging Player of the Season.
He had produced one assist and spent over 1500 minutes on the pitch, featuring in 12 league and five championship stage matches.
Talking about his maiden ISL contract, an elated Jiteshwor told CFC media, "I am very excited to join Chennaiyin FC. I can't wait for pre-season and to meet my new teammates. I will work hard to play in the starting eleven."
The 20-year-old will look to add youthful energy to Chennaiyin FC's midfield, consisting of last season's skipper Anirudh Thapa, who was retained by the club earlier on a two-year deal.
A defensive midfielder, Jiteshwor has played in three I-League seasons in his career so far since making his professional debut with Orange Brigade in 2020. He also appeared for Kolkata-based Bhawanipore FC on three occasions in the I-League qualifiers during a short loan spell in 2020.
"We are excited to see Jiteshwor in Chennaiyin FC colours especially after being awarded the Best Emerging Player of the Season in I-League last year. This is a real positive signing for us and our vision this season," Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said.
Jiteshwor is the fourth signing for the Marina Machans in this season's transfer window.
He follows Bengal captain and defender Monotosh Chakladar, Vincy Barreto (from ISL rivals Kerala Blasters) and Alexander Romario Jesuraj (from FC Goa).
In the 2021-22 ISL season, CFC finished eighth in the table and failed to make it to the play-offs.
They started the ISL season under Bozidar Bandovic before the well-travelled Montenegrin coach and the club decided to part ways with ex-India international Sabir Pasha taking over on an interim basis.