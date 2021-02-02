ISL Transfer Watch: FC Goa's Lenny Rodrigues joins ATK Mohun Bagan

Bengaluru, February 2: Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa and midfielder Lenny Rodrigues have parted ways mutually, with the India international joining ATK Mohun Bagan.
Rodrigues joined the Gaurs in the summer of 2018, making 51 ISL appearances in FC Goa colours, scoring two goals and notching up one assist.
He was part of the team that helped FC Goa to their first-ever silverware in the 2019 Super Cup.
The 33-year-old also played a vital role in helping the Gaurs finish at the top of the ISL group stage last season - helping them club create history -- as FC Goa became the first Indian club to enter group stages of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League.
"FC Goa would like to thank Lenny for his efforts during his spell with the club and wish him the best for his future," the club tweeted.
Rodrigues, later penned a deal with ISL rivals ATK Mohun Bagan.
"We're delighted to announce the signing of Lenny Rodrigues," the Kolkata-based club ATK tweeted from their official handle.
Rodrigues had joined the Gaurs in 2018 as a free agent after his contract with Bengaluru FC expired.
ATK Mohun Bagan are currently perched second in the ISL 2020-21 table with 27 points from 14 games, three behind leaders Mumbai City FC.
After a hard-fought 3-2 win against Kerala Blasters, ATK Mohun Bagan next takes on Odisha FC on Saturday (February 6) at the GMC Stadium.
FC Goa, who are fourth in the ISL table with 21 points from 14 games, are set to take on Northeast United FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Thursday (February 4).