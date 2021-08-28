ISL Transfer Watch: FC Goa's Phrangki Buam joins Mohammedan Sporting on loan

Bengaluru, August 28: Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa midfielder's Phrangki Buam has joined Kolkata outfit Mohammedan Sporting on loan for the 2021-22 season.
The 20-year-old, who arrived on Goan shores last season after sealing a permanent move from Shillong Lajong, is set to link up with the Black Panthers for their campaigns in the upcoming season.
Buam will be aiming to help Andrey Chernyshov's side chase glory in the Durand Cup and the Calcutta Football League before striding on to the upcoming I-League season.
.@PhrangkiBuam will spend the 2021-22 season on loan with @MohammedanSC.— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) August 27, 2021
The club would like to wish him the best of luck. Do well, lad! 💪🏻
Read more at https://t.co/jrNXN66uWx#ForcaGoa pic.twitter.com/ce9NSh9Vyq
The boy from Meghalaya will look to get back to his best in the I-League, a tournament where he first shot to prominence during the 2018-19 campaign - where he finished as the second-highest Indian goalscorer thanks to his six strikes in 20 matches.
The youngster had made only one appearance for the Gaurs last season, coming on as a substitute for FC Goa in their last Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League game against Al Wahda.
Speaking on the move, head coach Juan Ferrando told FC Goa Media, "Phrangki is a very professional boy. It has been a pleasure for me and the coaching staff to work with him. He's supremely talented and with the move, I hope he gets to play a lot of minutes and come back to FC Goa soon with a wealth of experience under his belt because for him, I believe the best is yet to come. All the best Phrangki."
The Gaurs, who had created history by becoming the first Indian club to compete in the AFC Champions League by virtue of topping the ISL the previous year, have been very busy in the transfer market as they made many pre-season signings including Spanish striker Airam Cabrera and Kunal Kundaikar.
Recently they roped in 21-year-old winger Nongdomba Naorem on a free transfer from ISL rivals Kerala Blasters.
Hailing from Wabagai in Manipur, Naorem had come through the ranks at the Minerva Punjab Academy. He had shot to fame first with some eye-catching performances for the Indian national football team at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup held at home in 2017.