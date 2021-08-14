ISL Transfer Watch: FC Goa sign Spanish striker Airam Cabrera

Bengaluru, August 14: Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa, have signed Spanish striker Airam Cabrera on a one-year deal.
The 33-year-old's contract with Poland's Wisla Plock had ended and he has the experience of playing across some of the top leagues in Europe -- having strutted his stuff at various levels in Spain and the top leagues of Poland (Ekstraklasa) and Cyprus (Protathlima Cyta).
Coming through the ranks at CD Tenerife, Cabrera has gone on to play for a number of Spanish clubs -- Villarreal B, Cordoba, Numancia, Lugo, Cadiz and Extremadura.
He has also had three stints in the Polish top flight, scoring 30 goals and assisting four times in 60 appearances in the Ekstraklasa playing for Wisla Plock, Cracovia and Korona Kielce.
"I want to thank FC Goa for the trust and faith they've put in me. I believe this'll be another wonderful chapter in my life. I'm really looking forward to playing in India and experience the amazing state of Goa. I'm delighted to be here," Cabrera told FC Goa Media after putting pen to paper.
I’m really excited to join @FCGoaOfficial . Looking forward and hoping to enjoy a lot this season together!! Let’s do it Gaurs!!! pic.twitter.com/VVewRJjSzH— Airam Cabrera (@AiramCabrera9) August 13, 2021
"I want to help the team with goals and all the experience I acquired in Europe - to help in growing the team."
"I feel good, I feel motivated. I've done my homework and I feel I fit really well with the philosophy that the club has about football and believe that I've all the tools necessary to succeed here in India," he added.
FC Goa's Vice President - Strategy, Ravi Puskur welcomed Cabrera on board, "We're pleased to bring Airam on board. He's a player we've monitored closely over the years and we've always found him to be an ideal fit for our style of football.
"His ability to operate between the lines, excellent link-up play and movement along with a good work rate off the ball are all right up there with what we were hoping to bring in this window. We waited for the right profile through the course of the summer and we're satisfied that we've found the profile who can spearhead our attacking efforts next season.
"We've high hopes for him and I'm confident he'll endear himself to the fans with his performances," Puskur added.
Cabrera becomes FC Goa's second acquisition in quick succession.
During the pre-season, the Gaurs have been very active in the transfer market and they recently signed 22-year-old midfielder Kunal Kundaikar from Sporting Clube de Goa.
The FC Goa squad, who are currently coached by Spaniard Juan Ferrando, had created history last year by becoming the first club from India to compete in the Asian Football Confederation Champions League by virtue of being topping the ISL group phase in the previous season.