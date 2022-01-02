ISL Transfer Watch: Nerijus Valskis makes a dramatic return to Chennayin FC from Jamshedpur FC

Bengaluru, January 2: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC have confirmed the signing of Nerijus Valskis from rivals Jamshedpur FC on a free transfer for the remainder of the season.
The Lithuanian forward is expected to provide a much-needed boost to CFC's attack going forward in the season.
Valskis had an exceptional maiden ISL outing at CFC when he played a crucial role in Marina Machans' runners-up finish in 2019-20.
"I am very excited and very happy to be back home and wear the blue shirt again," said Valskis, who won Golden Boot during his last ISL season with CFC, scoring 15 goals and six assists in 20 games.
The 34-year-old striker will not be playing the match against his old club Jamshedpur FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday (January 2) and he will be eligible to don the Super Machan shirt only next week.
CFC coach Bozidar Bandovic was happy to see Valskis back with the Marina Machans.
"He is a good player and has got that character. We needed someone like Valskis to score the goals. The whole first-half of the season we played with just five foreigners. At this moment he was the best choice for us as he knows the team and has been part of the league's bio bubble which was an added advantage," Bandovic said.
With Brazilian Rafael Crivellaro ruled out for season due to injury concerns, CFC badly needed an attacking option upfront and Valskis comeback is expected to fill that void.
Crivellaro last featured for club on 29th December, 2020 against ATK Mohun Bagan. After suffering an ankle injury during that game, he was forced to leave the bio-bubble for home to recover and continue his rehabilitation.
The former Chennaiyin FC captain will however be back with the team next season as per his two year contract.
Given the circumstances, Valskis, who makes a dramatic transfer back to Chennayin from Jamshedpur will provide a lethal option upfront as the Marina Machans look to bounce back after recent reversals in the ISL.