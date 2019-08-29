ISL Transfer Watch: Vineeth joins Jamshedpur, Rafi back with Blasters

Rafi back with Blasters
Meanwhile forward Mohammed Rafi has rejoined Blasters after a one-year spell with Chennaiyin FC. The 37-year-old has previously represented the Blasters back in the 2015 and 2016 seasons of ISL, scoring six goals in 22 matches.
The highlight of his time there was the goal in the 2016 final against his former side ATK in a match which Blasters eventually lost on penalties.
Raphael joins Blasters
Blasters have also added more firepower to their attack by signing Cameroonian centre forward Raphael Eric Messi Bouli on a one-year deal. The 27-year-old was plying his trade with Iranian side Foolad in the Persian Gulf Pro League.
"I'm thrilled to join a club that has a strong vision for the future and the most passionate fan-base in India. I can't wait for the season to start," Raphael told the club website after putting pen to papers.
Dragos in for Chennaiyin
Elsewhere, two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC have signed Romanian winger Dragos Firtulescu on a free transfer.
The 30-year-old played for Bulgarian top tier side FC Dunav 2010 Ruse last season, scoring three times and registering four assists in 15 matches.
Schembri comes in
Also joining the Chennaiyin FC bandwagon is Malta's centre forward Andre Schembri. The 33-year-old joins the club on a free transfer after a stint with Cypriot-based Apollon Limassol.
Chennaiyin FC begin their ISL 2019-20 campaign with a tough away fixture against FC Goa on October 23.