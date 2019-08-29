Football
ISL Transfer Watch: Vineeth joins Jamshedpur, Rafi back with Blasters

By
CK Vineeth

Bengaluru, August 29: Indian Super League outfit Jamshedpur FC have roped in forward CK Vineeth from rivals Chennaiyin FC.

The 31-year-old was loaned to Chennaiyin FC by Kerala Blasters in January this year.

A two-time I-League winner with current ISL champions Bengaluru FC (BFC), Vineeth has also been a runner-up in the 2016 AFC Cup, where he scored crucial goals in the Blues dream run to the final.

Vineeth had also won the Federation Cup twice with BFC, having scored the winner in the 2017 final against Mohun Bagan. He was ISL runner-up with the Blasters in 2016.

The ISL season six starts with Blasters, who are two-time runners-up, taking on two-time champions and arch-rivals ATK in the lung opener at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 20.

The ISL season six features 90 matches in the league stage which concludes on February 23, 2020. All matches are scheduled for a 7.30pm IST kick off. Most of the local venues are yet to be finalised and a decision is expected at the earliest.

The ISL season six will also have an international break from November 10 to 23 as the Indian national football team would be playing the Asian Zone qualifiers of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Rafi back with Blasters

Rafi back with Blasters

Meanwhile forward Mohammed Rafi has rejoined Blasters after a one-year spell with Chennaiyin FC. The 37-year-old has previously represented the Blasters back in the 2015 and 2016 seasons of ISL, scoring six goals in 22 matches.

The highlight of his time there was the goal in the 2016 final against his former side ATK in a match which Blasters eventually lost on penalties.

Raphael joins Blasters

Raphael joins Blasters

Blasters have also added more firepower to their attack by signing Cameroonian centre forward Raphael Eric Messi Bouli on a one-year deal. The 27-year-old was plying his trade with Iranian side Foolad in the Persian Gulf Pro League.

"I'm thrilled to join a club that has a strong vision for the future and the most passionate fan-base in India. I can't wait for the season to start," Raphael told the club website after putting pen to papers.

Dragos in for Chennaiyin

Dragos in for Chennaiyin

Elsewhere, two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC have signed Romanian winger Dragos Firtulescu on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old played for Bulgarian top tier side FC Dunav 2010 Ruse last season, scoring three times and registering four assists in 15 matches.

Schembri comes in

Schembri comes in

Also joining the Chennaiyin FC bandwagon is Malta's centre forward Andre Schembri. The 33-year-old joins the club on a free transfer after a stint with Cypriot-based Apollon Limassol.

Chennaiyin FC begin their ISL 2019-20 campaign with a tough away fixture against FC Goa on October 23.

Story first published: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 14:44 [IST]
