Italy 2-1 Hungary: Barella and Pellegrini give Azzurri first Nations League win

Italy registered their first victory of the new Nations League campaign by beating Hungary 2-1 at Stadio Dino Manuzzi.
First-half goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Pellegrini sealed the points for Roberto Mancini’s side in the Group A3 encounter in Cesena on Tuesday (June 7).
Hungary pulled one back after the break when Gianluca Mancini put through his own net, but Marco Rossi’s men were unable to build on their impressive victory over England on Saturday.
The European champions, who failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, held on for only their second victory from seven matches in what was the first meeting between the nations since August 2007.
8 - Nicolò Barella scored his 8th goal for Italy; under Roberto Mancini, no player has found the net more times than him in all competitions (also 8 Belotti and Immobile).
Italy made a strong start as Mancini twice met Matteo Politano corners, but was denied by Denes Dibusz on both occasions. Gianluigi Donnarumma then got down well to block Roland Sallai’s fierce strike at the other end.
Dibusz was helpless as Italy broke through on the half-hour mark; Barella receiving the ball from Leonardo Spinazzola before firing into the top corner from 25 yards out.
The hosts doubled their lead just before the break, when Politano's square ball was swept home by Pellegrini at the far post.
Politano went close to adding a third within 10 minutes of the restart, rattling the crossbar from 20 yards out moments after Donnarumma kept out Sallai's volley.
Mancini gave Hungary hope in the 61st minute when he diverted Attila Fiola's centre into his own net.
Sallai and Willi Orban also drew smart saves out of Donnarumma, but Italy were not to be denied all three points.
What does it mean?
Italy go top Italy followed up a draw with Germany in their Nations League opener by moving above Hungary into top spot.
With Germany held to a 1-1 draw at home to England, the Azzurri have a one-point advantage over Hungary.
Barella scores a beauty
Barella opened the scoring with a stunning long-range effort. It was the Inter midfielder's eighth international goal - all of which have come under Mancini. No player has found the net more times for the Azzurri since Mancini took charge.
Mixed fortunes for Mancini
Despite his own goal, Roma defender Mancini produced a solid all-round display.
A constant threat from set-pieces, the centre-half made three interceptions - more than any of his team-mates - and was assured on the ball. He won seven aerial duels and led the way for shots on goal with four.
What's next?
Italy face England in a repeat of the Euro 2020 final on Saturday (June 11), while Hungary host Germany on the same day.