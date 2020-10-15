Football
Italy 1-1 Netherlands: Van de Beek off the mark but Poland go top

By Tom Webber
Nations League
Poland took full advantage of Italy and the Netherlands drawing in Bergamo, moving top of the group by beating Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Bergamo, October 15: Donny van de Beek scored his first Netherlands goal in a 1-1 draw with Italy that saw both teams lose ground to Poland in Nations League Group A1.

Lorenzo Pellegrini polished off a lovely move to put Italy in front in Bergamo on Wednesday, before Manchester United midfielder Van de Beek opened his international account in his 14th cap.

Neither side was unable to find a winner in the second half, with Roberto Mancini's men extending their unbeaten run to 19 games – 16 in competitive matches – and denying Frank de Boer a first victory in charge of the Netherlands.

Poland now sit in pole position to advance to the Nations League Finals following a 3-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina, piling the pressure on Italy and the Netherlands.

Story first published: Thursday, October 15, 2020, 2:20 [IST]
