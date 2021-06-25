Italy vs Austria, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, head to head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 25: Italy and Austria will meet in the second round of 16 match of Euro 2020 at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday (June 26).
The Azzurri have been on top form so far, winning all three matches and topping their group, while Austria made it through to the knockouts after securing two wins in three and finishing second in their group following defeat to leaders Netherlands.
This Italian side have been on a record-breaking spree in international football recently, but they could face a tricky challenge during Saturday's knock out clash as the Austrians could have a few tricks up their sleeve to turn this tie into an exciting one.
Italy vs Austria Match Details
Date: 27th June 2021
Time: 12:30 AM (IST)
Venue: Wembley Stadium, England
TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD and Sony Six
Live streaming: SonyLIV and JioTV
Italy vs Austria Key Players
Italy: Although Italy have plenty of attacking options in their ranks that could impact a game on their own, their midfield combination has been the most effective so far.
The trident of Manuel Locatelli, Jorginho and Nicolo Barella has been outstanding in the group stages and their performance in this tie could be the key factor once again. And with return of Marco Verratti, they get even more stronger in depth.
Austria: For Austria, everything could depend upon how their attackers perform on the very day. Marko Arnautovic’s attacking prowess could play a crucial role in how they perform upfront, while skipper David Alaba's defensive contributions will also be key.
Italy vs Austria Head to Head
Meetings so far: 35
Italy Wins: 16
Austria Wins: 11
Draw: 8
Most recent meeting: Italy 2-2 Austria
Italy vs Austria Dream11 Prediction
Austria have done well to reach on this stage, however, Italy has been one of the best teams in the competition so far and are the absolute favourites to win the tie. Unless they choke big time, the Azzurri should not have any problem beating Austria.
Italy vs Austria Probable Line-ups
Italy Predicted Line-up (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Spinazzola; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli; Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne
Austria Predicted Line-up (4-2-3-1): Daniel Bachmann; Stefan Lainer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba; Xaver Schlager, Florian Grillitsch; Michael Gregoritsch, Marcel Sabitzer, Marko Arnautovic; Sasa Kalajdzic
My Dream11 Team for Italy vs Austria
Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma
Defenders - Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Spinazzola, Stefan Lainer
Midfielders - Nicolo Barella (Vice-Captain), Manuel Locatelli, Domenico Berardi, Marcel Sabitzer, Michael Gregoritsch
Strikers - Ciro Immobile (Captain), Marko Arnautovic