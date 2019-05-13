Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ivan Rakitic takes to Instagram to blast rumours about his future at Camp Nou

By
Ivan Rakitic takes to Instagram to blast rumours about his future at Camp Nou

Bengaluru, May 13: Ivan Rakitic has furiously taken to social media to hit back at transfer rumours which claimed he may be leaving Barcelona for Inter Milan in the summer.

The 31-year-old is about to finish his fifth season at Camp Nou and has helped the club win four La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey trophies and the Champions League in this period. However, his dismissal performance in the UCL against Liverpool has brought him a lot of criticism and there have been rumours floating around that he could be shipped out in the Summer, specifically to make room for the new arrival Frenkie De Jong.

Reports, this week, suggested the Croatian midfielder was closing in on a deal with the Inter Milan worth £43million and the 31-year-old's brother and manager - Dejan Rakitic already has had negotiations over a move to San Siro.

But the former Sevilla man now has taken to his official Instagram account to vouch for his future with the La Liga outfits and blasted reporters for inventing false information.

“If you want to stop inventing things, I would appreciate it,” Rakitic wrote across a screenshot of a report claiming that his transfer was close to completion.

“I only concentrate on Barcelona and continuing here for many years and to get the double of what I have achieved,” he added.

“Besides, my manager is called Arturo Canales,” he continued, as he also declined reports that his own brother was his agent.

Rakitic has been an integral player for Ernesto Valverde in the last two years and has made 51 appearances so far this term.

Selling him in the twilight years of his career for £43million could be a great deal from Barcelona. However, if his activities on social media are anything to go off it doesn’t appear that the midfielder is heading the exit door at the Nou Camp next season.

 
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 14:12 [IST]
Other articles published on May 13, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue