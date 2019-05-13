Ivan Rakitic takes to Instagram to blast rumours about his future at Camp Nou

Bengaluru, May 13: Ivan Rakitic has furiously taken to social media to hit back at transfer rumours which claimed he may be leaving Barcelona for Inter Milan in the summer.
The 31-year-old is about to finish his fifth season at Camp Nou and has helped the club win four La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey trophies and the Champions League in this period. However, his dismissal performance in the UCL against Liverpool has brought him a lot of criticism and there have been rumours floating around that he could be shipped out in the Summer, specifically to make room for the new arrival Frenkie De Jong.
Reports, this week, suggested the Croatian midfielder was closing in on a deal with the Inter Milan worth £43million and the 31-year-old's brother and manager - Dejan Rakitic already has had negotiations over a move to San Siro.
But the former Sevilla man now has taken to his official Instagram account to vouch for his future with the La Liga outfits and blasted reporters for inventing false information.
‼️ OJO! Ivan Rakitic denies Inter rumors & interview:— Omar 🎙️ (@Blaugranagram) May 11, 2019
"I'd appreciate seeing you stop posting made up things. I'm only focused on Barcelona, and want to stay here for many years to come, and win the double . Also, my agent's name is Arturo Canales. Thank you. 👍" pic.twitter.com/ZEQDqMXImO
“If you want to stop inventing things, I would appreciate it,” Rakitic wrote across a screenshot of a report claiming that his transfer was close to completion.
“I only concentrate on Barcelona and continuing here for many years and to get the double of what I have achieved,” he added.
“Besides, my manager is called Arturo Canales,” he continued, as he also declined reports that his own brother was his agent.
Rakitic has been an integral player for Ernesto Valverde in the last two years and has made 51 appearances so far this term.
Selling him in the twilight years of his career for £43million could be a great deal from Barcelona. However, if his activities on social media are anything to go off it doesn’t appear that the midfielder is heading the exit door at the Nou Camp next season.