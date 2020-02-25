Football
J1League matches set to be postponed until mid-March over coronavirus fears

By Dejan Kalinic
Football GV

Tokyo, February 25: The J1League plans to postpone matches until at least March 15 due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

It announced on Tuesday that Wednesday's scheduled Levain Cup matches had been postponed.

In a statement, it added that "a postponement of all official games scheduled to be held by March 15 will be drafted by [the] board of directors".

Several Serie A matches were postponed on the weekend following two deaths in Italy, where that number has reportedly risen to seven.

The coronavirus originated in China late last year and has reportedly killed more than 2,500 people.

Read more about: japan football japanese
Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 11:20 [IST]
