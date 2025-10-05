Football Jack Grealish Dedicates First Everton Goal To Fans After Late Winner Against Crystal Palace In a thrilling match, Jack Grealish scored the late winner for Everton against Crystal Palace, dedicating the goal to the fans. This victory marks a significant moment for the team. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 23:11 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Jack Grealish celebrated his first goal for Everton by dedicating it to the club's fans. The Manchester City loanee scored the decisive goal in a thrilling 2-1 win over Crystal Palace. This victory at Hill Dickinson Stadium kept David Moyes' team unbeaten. Daniel Munoz initially put Palace ahead in the 37th minute, but Everton equalised late through Iliman Ndiaye's penalty.

Grealish, who was not selected for Thomas Tuchel's recent England squad, continued his impressive form with Everton by scoring the winner. His goal came at 92 minutes and 21 seconds, marking Everton's latest home Premier League winning goal since March 2022 against Newcastle United. "The first half was terrible, it was easily the worst we've played this season. But the second half, I thought we were brilliant," Grealish told Sky Sports.

Everton have managed to win only three of their last 31 home Premier League games when conceding first. Interestingly, all these victories were against Crystal Palace, with wins in May 2022 and September 2024 preceding this latest triumph. Grealish's performance was pivotal in securing this rare comeback victory for the Toffees.

Grealish has now scored twice in 14 Premier League matches against Crystal Palace. This recent goal is his first of the current season and his first league goal since April against Leicester City. After being named Man of the Match for his performance, Grealish praised Adam Wharton from Palace, who also missed out on an England call-up.

"They were so difficult to play against, and they are so many games unbeaten at the moment, so good win in the end," Grealish commented on Crystal Palace's strong form. He acknowledged Wharton's efforts during the match, noting his high number of crosses and fouls won. "I think Adam Wharton today... I see the Man of the Match award there, and I think it's coming to me, but I think that should have gone to Adam Wharton," he added.

Grealish has contributed one goal and four assists as a winger this season. He expressed joy at scoring at home and dedicated his goal to Everton supporters: "It was brilliant to score here, and that goal goes to all the Evertonians." His performance continues to highlight his importance to Everton's attacking play.