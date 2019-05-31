Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Jamshedpur FC's Mario Arques joins Kerala Blasters

By
Mario Arques
Jamshedpur FC's Mario Arques has switched to Kerala Blasters. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, May 31: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC have signed former Jamshedpur FC midfielder Mario Arques on a one-year deal.

The Spanish midfielder is a product of the Villarreal CF academy and played in his home country for almost seven years.

He represented clubs like CD Alcoyano, Valencia B and Sporting de Gijon B. The 2018-19 season brought him to India, where he made a good impression in the ISL.

Playing as a central midfielder, Arques not only demonstrated a knack for pulling the strings in matches from the middle of the park, but also raked in three goals and two assists. The Spaniard is known for his passing range which allows the team to transition quickly during counter attacks.

At the Kochi-based club, Arques will most likely partner promising youngster Sahal Abdul Samad at the centre of the park - a combination which is bound to excite Kerala fans.

Blasters are also close to signing Nigerian star striker Bartholomew Ogbeche, who parted ways with NorthEast United FC recently.

(Source: ISL Media)

More KERALA BLASTERS News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 2 - May 31 2019, 03:00 PM
West Indies
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 31, 2019, 15:20 [IST]
Other articles published on May 31, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue