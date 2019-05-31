Jamshedpur FC's Mario Arques joins Kerala Blasters

Bengaluru, May 31: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC have signed former Jamshedpur FC midfielder Mario Arques on a one-year deal.
The Spanish midfielder is a product of the Villarreal CF academy and played in his home country for almost seven years.
He represented clubs like CD Alcoyano, Valencia B and Sporting de Gijon B. The 2018-19 season brought him to India, where he made a good impression in the ISL.
#SuperrMario pulls all the right strings on the pitch! ⚽ 🎯#KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/QHhORvzfBa— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) May 31, 2019
Playing as a central midfielder, Arques not only demonstrated a knack for pulling the strings in matches from the middle of the park, but also raked in three goals and two assists. The Spaniard is known for his passing range which allows the team to transition quickly during counter attacks.
From dictating the play in midfield to those well timed headers, Mario Arques was instrumental in our previous campaign. 🙌— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) May 30, 2019
Thank you for your services, Amigo! You'll be missed. 🤝#JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/o3vxkDSzFA
At the Kochi-based club, Arques will most likely partner promising youngster Sahal Abdul Samad at the centre of the park - a combination which is bound to excite Kerala fans.
Blasters are also close to signing Nigerian star striker Bartholomew Ogbeche, who parted ways with NorthEast United FC recently.
(Source: ISL Media)