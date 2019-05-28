Football

Kerala Blasters likely to sign former NorthEast United star Bartholomew Ogbeche

By
Bartholomew Ogbeche
At Kerala Blasters, Bartholomew Ogbeche will be re-united with Eelco Schattorie. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, May 28: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters are likely to sign Nigerian star striker Bartholomew Ogbeche, who parted ways with NorthEast United FC recently.

The 34-year-old had spent one year at NorthEast and was played a crucial role in the Highlanders' run to the ISL semifinals.

At the Guwahati-based club, he played his debut season in Indian football under the newly-appointed Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie and it will be a reunion with the Dutchman, if his proposed switch to the Kochi-based outfit (as is being rumoured) takes place.

Blasters have made some promising signings including that of the UAE-based Zayed Bin Waleed and if Ogbeche joins them, it will give more firepower to their attack upfront.

Ogbeche joined NorthEast ahead of the 2018-19 season and ended the campaign as the team's highest scorer with 12 goals.

He was also the second top scorer in the league alongside Mumbai City FC's Modou Sougou. Only FC Goa talisman Ferran Corominas, who extended his stay with the Gaurs for one more season, had more goals to his name.

Ogbeche's departure has certainly left a big void in NorthEast's forward line - one which the club will need to address before the next season gets underway.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 12:22 [IST]
