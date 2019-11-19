ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC's home match against Chennaiyin FC rescheduled to December 9

Bengaluru, November 19: Jamshedpur FC's home match against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) slated to be held on Friday, December 6, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex has been rescheduled to Monday, December 9.
The kick off time of 7.30pm remains the same.
According to an ISL Media release, the rescheduling has been done in conjunction with the city authorities and administration in view of the Jharkhand State Assembly Phase 2 Polling on December 7.
@JamshedpurFC's home tie against @ChennaiyinFC rescheduled.
🗞 Full details 👇#HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove https://t.co/BReszsVkr0
The ISL is currently on a two-week international break and will resume with champions Bengaluru FC hosting Kerala Blasters in a high-voltage clash on Saturday (November 23) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium
Jamshedpur FC are fourth in the table with seven points from four games while two-time former champions Chennaiyin FC are languishing at the bottom with just one point from as many matches.
Chenniayin FC resume their ISL campaign by hosting Hyderabad FC on November 25 while Jamshedpur FC are up against the formidable FC Goa playing an away game a day later.